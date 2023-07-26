In recent weeks the name of Nestor Araujo began to sound again in Europe and it is that from Greece the AEK Athens It would be offering him the opportunity to return to the old continent and to be able to look for the ticket to the Champions League. Faced with this situation, the player confessed that he would be interested in being able to return to fulfill that dream.

The defender undertook the trip to the United States with the America club to play the Leagues Cup, and while waiting to get on the plane Néstor Araujo confessed that he had heard of the supposed interest of the Greeks but that there is nothing serious at the moment and that he is concentrating on the Eagles but that the possibility of playing does catch his attention Champions League.

Néstor Araujo does not close the door on leaving America | Photo: Jam Media

“It is what motivates and makes people turn, see and say; it becomes interesting because it is qualifying and that is important: but hey, we have to concentrate here and at the right time, if something happens, whatever, it will be decided,” Néstor Araujo told the media. With this he does not rule out the possibility of the club and even less doing it this campaign.

The central defender also confessed that he would like to achieve a championship with America and that this would mean staying for a while to achieve it. It must be remembered that AEK Athens already has two Mexicans in its ranks, such as Orbelín Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro, who just arrived a few days ago. In addition to the fact that Matías Almeyda is also an old acquaintance in Mexico is the DT.

Néstor Araujo continues to be a national team | Photo: Jam Media

This is Néstor Araujo’s third tournament in the Liga MX with América, in the first opportunity he played 13 games, in the Clausura 2023 he did it in 10 and this Apertura 2023 in two duels he has started playing every minute. For now he has not had to score a goal.