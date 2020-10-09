Excessive and overly meticulous shuffling can produce surprising results.

If, playing a game of poker, the one who deals the cards, after picking them up from the table, mixes them only once, we would consider it insufficient, because in the previous hand the players grouped them by values ​​or suits, and a single mix is ​​not enough to abolish that order; but if you mixed them twenty times, we would consider it excessive. What is the minimum number of shuffles that guarantees a random distribution of the cards within the deck?

The mathematician and mathematician Persi Diaconis, our guest last week speaking of the coin as a binary dice, came to the conclusion that 6 or 7 mixes are necessary and sufficient to return randomness to an ordered deck, which by the way , led to modifying the rules of some casinos, in which it was considered sufficient to mix the cards 4 times. Those who wish to delve into the subject can read his article Trailing the Dovetail Shuffle to Its Lair, written in collaboration with Dave Bayer of Columbia University, and published in 1992 in The Annals of Applied Probability.

The Bayer and Diaconis article begins by considering a “mini deck” made up of 13 single-suit cards and seeing what happens when shuffling them once by the well-known American flipping method or riffle, which consists of dividing the deck into two approximately equal parts and sliding the thumbs through the corners of both halves so that the cards in both piles are interleaved in the most homogeneous way possible.

What happens in the deck of 13 cards after a first mix, starting from the ordered deck, is shown in the following diagram:

a) A 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 JQK

b) A 1 2 3 4 5 6 // 7 8 9 10 JQK

c) A-7-2-8 9-3-10-4 5-J-6-QK

d) A 7 2 8 9 3 10 4 5 J 6 QK

That is to say:

a) We start from a deck with the cards placed in increasing order.

b) We divide it into two approximately equal blocks.

c) We shuffle the cards by flipping, so that there are never more than two cards from each half deck.

d) In the resulting deck, two increasing sequences are still clearly distinguishable.

From here the analysis becomes more technical, but it will undoubtedly be interesting for readers with mathematical knowledge.

The lighthouse mix

Paradoxically, excessive and overly meticulous shuffling can produce surprising results contrary to its purpose of messing up the cards.

In the so-called lighthouse mix or perfect mix, the deck is divided exactly in half, into two equal piles of 26 cards each, which when mixed by means of American browsing are interspersed in a perfectly homogeneous way, alternating one card from each semi-deck.

I invite my astute readers to investigate, preferably with the help of a deck (or on average, with two full suits, to facilitate analysis), what happens if we apply the lighthouse mixture several times in a row starting from a deck (or half ) with the cards arranged by suits and in increasing order within each suit.

Carlo Frabetti is a writer and mathematician, member of the New York Academy of Sciences. He has published more than 50 popular science works for adults, children and young people, including ‘Damn physics’, ‘Damn mathematics’ or ‘The great game’. He was a screenwriter for ‘La bola de cristal’.

