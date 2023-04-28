Madrid suddenly has a bad dream. For a few moments, the Caja Mágica fan imagines a tournament without Carlos Alcaraz, wakes up drenched and gasps nervously: Is this happening? The trance lasts for a long time, until he fully recovers consciousness and lands in reality. In the end, it was just that, a bad dream: 2-6, 6-4 and 6-1 for the Murcian, in 2h 16m. Another victory, yes, but the afternoon has passed at a startling pace. Blurred, the boy has suffered a great deal against Emil Ruusuvuori, who has had him on the ropes and in the end has been diluted. He will have an appointment on Sunday, then, against the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov (7-6 (6) and 7-6 (2) to Gregoire Barrere).

“My team and I almost had a heart attack…”, admits the winner at the foot of the track. “I am very happy to have been able to carry out a very tough match. You have to be there all the time, not in every game you are going to play the way you want. I am clear that hard times will come ”, continues the number two of the ATP. “People think that I shouldn’t lose or complicate myself, but each game is different. You have to be humble, accept the moments if they don’t go well and try to change it with a good attitude. It is something very important and I am clear about it ”, he closes before retiring to the locker room and congratulating his father on his birthday.

Alcaraz arrived in Madrid like a shot, but the Caja Mágica hides a thousand traps and rarely offers warm-up or transition afternoons, instead demanding from the beginning. It rarely provides a comfortable match and even less if -do not forget, because tennis is a matter of two- you have the 41st in the world in front of the first exchangers; little thing, perhaps, for those who follow the circuit glancingly or look out from time to time, not for professionals and those who know well the ins and outs of the tour. Ruusuvuori (24 years old) was not an expert in sweets and, having guessed the rival’s doubts, the Finn went for it.

From the beginning Alcaraz offered symptoms that he was not fine. Uninspired with the forehand and backhand, twisted with the serve, he got tangled up quickly and fought all the while in tow. Everything is very strange, taking into account the dynamics that he carried from Barcelona and the conviction that he conveyed in the preamble to the tournament. Madrid, however, is always Madrid and here –at an altitude of 657 meters– everything happens very quickly. The ball flies and, if there is no clarity, the number of errors skyrockets. Whoever you are, a premiere is a premiere and nerves always surface, especially when you compete at home, you are 19 years old and you are the great one.

The Murcian repositioned his right shoulder over and over again to release the tension, and insisted on the gesture. He suffered to get through each shift of service and had a hard time deciphering Ruusuvuori’s flat backhand, emboldened and firm in the proposal. Without blinking, the Nordic charged with determination and, having achieved the first break, did not downshift. Alcaraz, on the other hand, was weighing down the afternoon, leaden to a fault in the San Fermín neighborhood. He was not convinced by his rackets, he did not feel the ball when hitting and, even stranger, for a long time he offered the sensation of not controlling spatiality.

Caught by the heat (32 degrees), also out of place, he did not throw the first drop until the fifth game –rare, rare– and with 4-1 he turned openly towards his bench, full of long faces. The day before he had already shown that he was not entirely comfortable. “But how can I be like this!” He got ugly during training when he missed a maneuver. And the coming-out was a continuation. Excessive power in the shots, if he didn’t shoot too short, and an unusual percentage of balls hitting the net; the final tally registers 33 unforced errors. Yielded the first set, cold sweats in the stands, racket to the sand and a hint of alarm.

With 3-2 in his favor in the second, Ruusuvuori had a golden opportunity that finally vanished. He had five options to achieve the break, but what could have meant a giant step led to a restorative for the Spanish. He forgave the Finn and fell into the mud. The next game he caught the flu, he suffered a slip –first double fault for 30-40– and Alcaraz, grateful, finally found the light. There wasn’t, or so it seemed, but the player from El Palmar needs very little to do a lot of damage. Suddenly, he grew up. The tightrope walk is over; Now yes, a more real Alcaraz. He hit the chin crochet right into the third set, and he just grew from there.

The corset burst and, now, he was once again that overwhelming tennis player who just a few days ago imposed the law of the strongest in Barcelona. Recognizable again, he went from misery to abuse in a snap. As a Lamborghini, has that virtue of going from zero to one hundred in a few seconds. This is how he spends it, whom today nobody manages to stop or chain him. Add and continue Alcaraz, uncovering a more than interesting facet of his profile: playing badly, he also knows how to win.

