The second draw of the Champions League left us a bombshell: Real Madrid will face PSG, in the most exciting match of the round of 16.
Among former players, future signings and long-time enemies, there will be many characters from the Parisian team who will greatly enjoy this match against Ancelotti’s men. Here is the list.
Although he did not end the year in the best way, he is one of the best full-backs in the world and knows Real Madrid very well, the team that let him out through the back door. Surely you want to make life impossible for those in white … Will there be an ex’s law?
There are plenty of adjectives for Lionel Messi. Winner of seven Ballon d’Or and one of the best players in history. He will face his eternal rival again.
It is expected that he will recover from his injury and arrive in the best way to the game. A player who grows in difficult matches and who will seek to be a figure. Playing against Real Madrid has a special taste for Ney, who knows them very well from his time at Barcelona.
Very special match for Mbappé. He will face what may be his next team, since he will be released from PSG and the rumors are that he can go to Real Madrid. Will it make him bitter before giving him joys?
Although Real Madrid gave a lot to Di María and the Argentine to the club, the meringues looked down on him after a historic match against Atlético de Madrid and that is why ‘Fideo’ must be eager to give him a hard time. the people of Florentino Pérez.
After a bad first year, Ramos will seek to find continuity in 2022 and will have his first big challenge against Real Madrid. The club of his loves and where he was happy. A very special duel, which will hurt both sides a lot. Can you imagine if they score a goal?
#Playing #Real #Madrid #symbolic #PSG #players
Leave a Reply