The Sociedad Deportiva Huesca continues its preseason normally despite the concern raised by having played against a positive for COVID-19. The friendly match against Real Sociedad de Oyarzabal has had no consequences despite the positive of the Basque player. The entire staff and coaching staff of the Huesca team passed the PCR last Monday and exercised normally, after having done an individual session and without contact on Monday.

The information handled by the club, regarding the risks of contagion, pointed out that the risk was minimal. A test that serves as an example for the season ahead and in which these types of circumstances will be common. The Barça medical services will follow the protocols and They will perform two more tests on the players, on Thursday and Monday to rule out any type of false negative. Meanwhile, Míchel’s men will exercise normally and play a friendly against Sabadell next Friday.