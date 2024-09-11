Playgrounds | The old landfill was revealed when mixed waste and an oil drum were found under the playground

Playgrounds|The Länsi-Pasila playground in Sanna’s renovation work revealed that the playground has been operating in an uncleaned former landfill area.

Helsinki The Länsi-Pasila playground Sanna operated for decades in an uncleaned former landfill area, before the soil is now cleaned during the playground renovations.

The renovation of the playground started in May. During the work, it was revealed that a landfill used to operate on the site of the playground. When the playground was built, the area was not recognized as a former landfill area and the area was not cleaned before the playground was built.

“We suspect that there was a landfill in the area of ​​the playground before. Mixed waste was found in the soil samples taken from the area, this week an oil barrel was found. It is planned to take even more soil samples from the area. After this, the soil is cleaned according to the instructions of the environmental experts of the contaminated countries before the renovation work continues,” says the project director of Helsinki’s urban environment Tea Karelian.

According to Karjalainen, the Sanna playground was built in the 1980s.

So the playground has been operating for several decades on top of a former uncleaned landfill area, Tea Karjalainen?

“This is it. The information that the playground used to be a landfill came as a surprise when the repair project had started. The playground repair work was supposed to be finished in July of next year. Now the completion of the work will be delayed by about a month while the soil in the area is cleaned.”

West Pasilan In the renovation of the Sanna playground in Susannanpuisto, the play area for small children will expand and the park’s play functions will become more versatile.

As a new function, an outdoor exercise area and a new water play area will be built in the playground, which will replace the old wading pool. A game area for basketball, for example, will be placed in the lap of the rock.

The lighting of the playground will also be renewed during the renovation works.