Playgrounds | Helsinki will soon outline how long children can travel to the slide

The report on playgrounds shows that more money would be needed to renovate the playground equipment.

Helsinki politicians will decide next week how close to home a child from Helsinki should have a slide or a sandbox.

On Tuesday, the Urban Environment Committee will discuss the principles of organizing play services. Services here mean tangible play equipment.

There are many playgrounds and playgrounds in Helsinki, but not evenly in every district. The report lists areas where children are currently offered less.

Another problem is the decay of playgrounds.

In the public official’s presentation, it is suggested that playgrounds should be rehabilitated more every year than is currently the case.

The city would also like more special themed playgrounds. In Helsinki, such themes have been, for example, animals or the sea, but the theme could be related to art or the history of the area.

With a word a playground has a different meaning in Helsinki than in the rest of Finland. So, in addition to the outdoor play area, it means a small house and guided activities for small children with their parents. The parks also have clubs for under-school age and afternoon activities for school age.

There are dozens of playgrounds, although for this spring season more than half of them are closed because the staff has been transferred to kindergartens.

However, children can use the outdoor playground equipment in the parks. The report discussed now does not concern the activities in the park, but specifically the equipment.

The plan outlines that every child in Helsinki should have either a playground or a larger regional playground within a radius of 600 meters from their home. An area playground means an outdoor playground with play equipment for both very young and school-aged children, but no guided activities.

A local playground should be found even closer to home. It means a few play equipment suitable for the smallest children, most typically a sandbox, a slide and a spring swing.

So there should be these all over Helsinki. These are then supplemented by, for example, the playgrounds of housing associations, schools and daycare centers, as well as local exercise facilities.

In the plan we will also outline what kind of playgrounds Helsinki wants to build.

Every large area should have at least one barrier-free playground and barrier-free playground equipment in other playgrounds as well.

Water games are allowed in playgrounds if it is more than two kilometers from the park to the beach or swimming hall. This does not necessarily mean the return or renovation of popular wading pools, in the report they are considered too expensive to maintain.

All playgrounds should be safe and support children’s development. “Everyday fun” and “combining nature with play services” are also mentioned as principles.

Advertising is not allowed on the city’s playgrounds.

A goal trips to the nearest playground are not applied slavishly, but in connection with the investigation, we also go through where there are clearly too few playgrounds.

They are clearly more dense than the targets in parts of the inner city. However, this is how it should be, because in a stone city, kindergartens need playgrounds for outdoor activities more often than in more spacious built-up areas.

Larger playgrounds and longer distances to them are popular in the suburbs.

This may be the case in the future as well, but the background information of the report also lists areas with too few play opportunities. These include Konala, Arabianranta, Myllypuro, Kontula, Vartioharju, Meri-Rastila and Laajasalo.

The report calculates that playground equipment wears out at such a rate that approximately four playgrounds and 10–15 other playgrounds should be renovated each year. However, this is not enough, because there is already a lot of repair debt.