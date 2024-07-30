“In our headquarters original we continue to support and grow our great Forza Horizon community. In our new studios across town, we are developing Fable, the new beginning of a legendary franchise.”

There hasn’t been an official announcement, but the presence of the third studio within Playground Games is evident on the team’s LinkedIn page, which specifically states that “today, Playground has three high-profile studios in Leamington Spa,” in the description.

It seems that Playground Games the British team within Xbox Game Studios, has further expanded and has a third studio opened alongside those who are already working on Forza Horizon 6 and Fable leading to suspicions that there may be another game in development as well.

Will support Fable development, for now

Based on the description, it appears that this third study was opened for to support Fable development primarily, but that’s not necessarily the team’s only occupation.

Considering the complexity reached by the Playground Games structure, it is possible that the presence of three studios will be exploited in the future for the simultaneous development of multiple projects.

On the other hand, it must be said that the games that Playground Games works on are high-caliber productions, and Fable, in particular, also represents a complete change from the structure and game formula that the team is historically experienced with.

Having to move from racing games to a third-person action RPG, while still using the same ForzaTech engine, it’s likely that Playground Games had to push the envelope technologically and creatively, leading to a necessary expansion of the team across three studios, but it’s also possible that, in the meantime, such a generous size could help further expand production on multiple fronts.

In the meantime, we refer you to our special on Fable and information on when it arrives on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass.