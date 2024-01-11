A playground in North Holland has made a serious mistake with an employee who became a victim of inappropriate behavior within the organization. The woman received a dick pic from a colleague in her first few months and reported sick a long time later due to health problems. Instead of helping her, the board decided to put pressure on her by letter. The woman was eventually fired. Unacceptable, the subdistrict court judge ruled.

