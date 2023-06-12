Monday, June 12, 2023, 00:40

















When a person receives a cancer diagnosis, their life is blown up. The normality that makes up work, family and daily chores is replaced by another routine that implies a constant presence of doctors, nurses, treatment and in some cases long hospital stays. In this new ‘home’ they need to rebuild a daily schedule in which there is also room for activities that make them forget, for a while, that they are fighting an illness.

Brightening up these hospital stays and making this path a little more bearable is the objective of the ‘Secunda Smile’ project, an initiative developed by the Fade Foundation, “an entity that was born in 2004 by a group of people who wanted to collaborate with the administrations, companies and society to improve the quality of life of the most vulnerable groups”, indicates its president, María José Montesinos. In this sense, in its 19 years of life, Fade has developed projects of all kinds related to the social and labor insertion of women, educational support for minors, international cooperation and accompaniment of the elderly and patients admitted to hospitals in the Region, among others. .

Precisely, the accompaniment of people hospitalized in centers in the Region is the activity carried out by ‘Secunda Smile’. The project began its journey in 2016 thanks to the initiative of María Requena, a nurse who worked in the oncohematology unit of the Santa Lucía de Cartagena Hospital.

This professional, who was also an associate professor at the School of Nursing in the port city, told her students about her concern for patients with cancer and under palliative care, who not only suffered from their illness, but also from the loneliness they experienced. being away from their loved ones and unable to do the hobbies that used to fill their time.

This innocent exchange of information caused many of those young people to decide to become volunteers and spend their free time caring for these patients, planting the seed of what would later sprout as ‘Secunda Smile’. The initiative, which is currently being carried out at the Santa Lucía, Santa María del Rosell and Virgen de la Arrixaca hospitals, was selected last year in the ‘la Caixa’ Foundation’s 2022 Aid Program for Social Initiatives Projects.

break with loneliness



The project is very successful among cancer and palliative care patients, “because they have to spend many months in the hospital receiving very harsh treatments; they feel isolation and loneliness that, over time, worsens”, indicates the coordinator of ‘Secunda Smile’, David Buendía.

To alleviate this isolation, three times a week the volunteers -mostly biosanitary students- go to the hospital to carry out playful workshops with the patients.

Family rooms are transformed, for a while, into spaces where there is only fun. Thus, every week fixed activities such as painting and crafts are carried out, which are complemented by others that adapt to what the users demand, such as board games, concerts, news writing or activities on the terrace, “always with medical permission », emphasizes Buendía. In addition, there is also an accompaniment in the room for those who cannot travel and the crafts made by the volunteers are distributed among those who have not been able to be present.

These workshops are also available for the relatives of the sick, as they too need to escape for a while from the reality they live on a daily basis. «From the beginning, María Requena not only thought of the patients, but also of those close to her, because we consider them as a unit. The relatives are part of our project and participate in it”, emphasizes the coordinator.

Big benefits



Escape for a while and return to normality for a while, accompanied by your roommates, has many more benefits than killing boredom. Between the patients and the volunteers there are “surprising synergies”, emphasizes David Buendía, who points out that ‘Secunda Smile’ breaks that feeling of isolation: «Suddenly, the patients find themselves with a group of 18 and 19-year-olds years wanting to laugh and tell their stories, and that is contagious. The volunteers bring daily life to the hospital and the people admitted feel, for a while, that they are not sick, despite the fact that they are in an environment that constantly reminds them of it.

The initiative is carried out in the Santa Lucía, Santa María del Rosell and Virgen de la Arrixaca hospitals

Although the initiative is focused on them, sharing space, having weekly conversations and doing common activities also changes the volunteers. They, mostly students who have not finished their degree, discover in a practical way that “the important thing is not just to put a medicine, anesthesia or an IV correctly, but it is essential to attend in a humane way, with closeness”, David recalls. Good day.

All this learning is what the volunteer Isabel María Sánchez has very internalized. This young woman, who began to participate in this initiative in 2017, is in charge of carrying out the painting workshops. Carrying out this work has changed the perspective of the young woman, who has learned that “although we may have different objectives and priorities, in the end we are all the same and we are looking for the same thing, which is to feel loved, supported and to know that someone is there”.

In addition, being a teacher of these amateur painters has also brought changes at a professional level. With them, Isabel Sánchez, who is a nurse, has discovered a new vocation for which she is already training: “Palliative care, which focuses on accompanying people in the process they are going through.”