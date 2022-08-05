Angry farmers will organize ‘beautiful, positive actions’ in Utrecht and Amsterdam today, including the distribution of (pink) farmers handkerchiefs. The Canal Parade will take place in the capital this afternoon.

Young farmers hand out handkerchiefs to the visitors of the Canal Parade in the center of Amsterdam on Saturday morning. On the Latjesbrug over the Nieuwe Herengracht, on the corner of the Entrepotdok, farm girls and boys are also giving away handkerchiefs with their message “solidarity with the farmers.”

The handkerchiefs are the symbol of the farmers’ protests against the government’s nitrogen policy. Sympathizers of the campaign tie a farmer’s handkerchief to their car or wear such a red cloth around their wrist, arm or neck.

There are also tractors along the route in the city. "The municipality has been informed of the presence of the tractors in the city. This was done in good consultation and good agreements have been made about this," says a spokesperson for the municipality. It concerns a few tractors, which are located at the Hermitage on the Amstel and on the Prins Hendrikkade. The locations are by arrangement with the municipality.

Many more travelers

The NS expects many more travelers than on regular Saturdays and has therefore extended the trains to and from Amsterdam Central Station, a spokeswoman said. The measure applies to both outward and return journeys.

There is a large pride flag on the roof of Amsterdam Central Station, which can also be seen in the station hall. The digital signs with the departure times of the trains in the hall and in the tunnels also feature the rainbow colours.

