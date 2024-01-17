We now regularly see transfer amounts of over €100 million, with two such deals taking place in the Premier League last summer. As more and more money comes in, player values ​​continue to skyrocket.

Thanks to the Football Observatory CIES, we can see the most valuable players on the market. Their statistical model predicts the expected transfer value of a footballer in the modern market, with the final total being influenced by several factors including contract length, age and previous deals.

With this in mind, we will review here the five players with the highest transfer values ​​in world football. Come on.

The price of Arsenal's most valuable player, Bukayo Saka, goes up and up with every passing month. The winger was unstoppable last season and picked up where he left off this campaign.

The 22-year-old is valued at €223 million at the moment, although it is unlikely that the Gunners will accept offers for the star.

Saka made 26 goal contributions in 48 appearances last season from the right flank and racked up 20 before the halfway point of the current campaign.

While he remains somewhat in the shadow of his fellow Real Madrid attacker and Brazil national teammate Vinicius Junior, the energetic Rodrygo has been important to the Spanish side since his arrival.

The highlight was that dramatic double in the 2021/22 Champions League semi-final that helped “Merengue” win its 14th European Cup.

Valued at just under €250 million, the 23-year-old continues to thrive in the Spanish capital.

Rated only slightly above his teammate Rodrygo, the former Flamengo attacker has become an irrepressible force for Madrid. His brilliance was summed up in a hat-trick in the first half of the 2024 Spanish Super Cup final against Barcelona.

Vinicius' electric pace, explosive dribbling and scoring power make him a global threat playing for Madrid and Brazil.

Although he failed to win his first Ballon d'Or during Manchester City's treble campaign, Erling Haaland has scored with robotic frequency at the Etihad since his arrival.

The Norwegian broke the goals record in a single Premier League season and helped Guardiola's team to the title, finishing the campaign with 52 goals in 53 games in all competitions.

The incredibly efficient striker is valued at just over €250 million and is worth every penny, although Manchester City managed to secure his signature for much less.

Jude Bellingham is the most valuable footballer on the planet. The midfielder had stood out at Borussia Dortmund but has taken his game to another level at Madrid.

He was even used as a false nine this season, highlighting his versatility and intelligence.

Bellingham's maturity and technical qualities make him possibly the most exciting player in world football and someone you would pay a lot of money to watch week after week.

However, the Englishman's place at number one may come under threat when Kylian Mbappé makes his next move or signs a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain.