It takes a long time for it to be officially launched hogwarts legacy, open world game in which users will be able to explore the magical lands of Harry Potter. And obviously within the title there will be spells of all kinds, from the simplest like freaking out to the most deadly known as the unforgivable curses.

An important fact about these enchantments is that they are normally used to end life or torture people, and apparently using them will not have any kind of repercussion, since the game does not have a moral system. So players will be able to use these dark wizard spells at any time they want, as long as they have already learned it, but of course, things like Avada Kedavra They won’t be able to be used as often.

This is what he commented Kelly murphystudio lead designer:

It was important to us to give players who wanted to be a Witch or Dark Wizard a chance to do so. This is the latest incarnation of RPGs; allow players to be evil. Additionally, this was important because it comes from a place of no judgment on the part of the game’s creators. If you want to be evil, be evil.

This also adds Moira Squier, narrative director and screenwriter

Unforgivable Curses are not learned in school, and the player chooses to learn them or not in specific ways. Even if the player learns them, he doesn’t have to use them. And the world reacts to its use. Characters will react visually and audibly to seeing the player cast an Unforgivable, but we don’t have a morale system that punishes them for doing so, this would be too critical of the game creators. But, if the player continues these actions, the world will reflect the knowledge of them.

Remember that Hogwarts Legacy is put up for sale Feb. 10 to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

