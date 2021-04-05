Valero He played for Barcelona from 1943 to 1947 and for Valladolid in the 50/51 season Photo:



April 5, 2021

Peralta Barcelona player in the 46/47 season and Valladolid in the 48/49 and 49/50 seasons.



April 5, 2021

Navarrese He played with Barcelona in two stages, the first from 1946 to 1950 and the second two consecutive seasons 54/55 and 55/56 in between these two stages he played for Valladolid in the 51/52 season



April 5, 2021

Speed ​​bumps He defended the Barcelona shirt the seasons 47/48 and 48/49.



April 5, 2021

Speed ​​bumps With Valladolid he played seasons 56/57 and 57/58



April 5, 2021

Village He played with Valladolid the 49/50 and 50/51 seasons. The next two seasons he signed for Barcelona.



April 5, 2021

Jaime Peiro He played with Barcelona in the 50/51 season and with Valladolid in the 59/60



April 5, 2021

Goicolea He defended the Valladolid shirt during the 51/52 and 52/53 seasons, later he was a member of Barcelona from 1953 to 1956



April 5, 2021

I paint He played with Valladolid in the 62/63 and 63/64 season and previously with Barcelona in the 59/60 and 60/61 season.



April 5, 2021

Estrems He was a member of Barcelona from 1956 to 1959, the year in which he signed for Valladolid and where he will play three seasons.



April 5, 2021

Benitez In 1959 he signed for Valladolid, where he played only the 59/60 season. In 1961 he would sign for Barcelona where he developed a large part of his career from 1961 until in 1968 he died of food poisoning.



April 5, 2021

Enderiz Former Uruguayan nationalized Spanish footballer, his first club was Real Valladolid, where he played from 1959 to 1963. The 66/67 season would end up in the ranks of Barcelona.



April 5, 2021

Zaldúa He played for Valladolid in the 59/60 and 60/61 season. In 1961 he signed for Barcelona where he played until 1970, where he became one of the top scorers in the history of the Barcelona Football Club.



April 5, 2021

Rusky He played for Barcelona B from 1974 to 1976



April 5, 2021

Rusky In 1976 he signed for Valladolid where he will remain until 1984



April 5, 2021

Paco Fortes He played with Barcelona the seasons 75/76, 77/78 and 78/79 and with Valladolid the seasons 82/83 and 83/84.



April 5, 2021

Boiler He played the 80/81 season with Valladolid on loan. He played for Barcelona from 1984 to 1988



April 5, 2021

Eusebius He began his career in the lower categories of Valladolid, in the 83/84 season he made his debut in the First Division with the first team where it did not take long to become essential in the club.



April 5, 2021

Eusebius He signed for Barcelona in 1988, where he would be part of the so-called Dream Team led by Johan Cruyff and where he would get: 4 Leagues, 1 Copa del Rey, 3 Spanish Super Cups, 1 Recopa, 1 European Super Cup and the Wembley European Cup against Sampdoria in 1992.



April 5, 2021

Juan Carlos He played for Valladolid in two stages that mark the beginning and end of his sports career, the first from 1984 to 1987 and the second from 1995 to 1998. With Barcelona, ​​he played three seasons, where he achieved his greatest professional successes: three championships of League and the 1992 European Cup.



April 5, 2021

Onesimus In 1986 he made his debut with Valladolid in the First Division after training in the lower categories of the Blanquivioleta team.



April 5, 2021

Onesimus He played for Barcelona in the 89/90 season



April 5, 2021

Manolo iron He played for Valladolid for two seasons (1986-88).



April 5, 2021

Manolo iron In 1988 he signed for Barcelona although he did not make his debut.



April 5, 2021

Ciric The Serbian midfielder played for Barcelona for two seasons 97/98 and 98/99. In 2000 he signed for Valladolid where he remained until 2004.

RUBEN GARCIA

April 5, 2021

Luis Garcia He was formed in the lower categories of Barcelona. He played with the Blaugrana first team in the 03/04 season

EDUARDO GONZALEZ

April 5, 2021

Luis Garcia He played with Valladolid the 99/00 and 01/02 seasons.

RUBEN GARCIA

April 5, 2021

Mario He made his debut in the First Division with Real Valladolid in 2001 where he had two good seasons that were worth signing for Barcelona in 2003, where he only played two games and returned to Valladolid on loan for two more seasons.

MACARIO MUÑOZ

April 5, 2021

Mario He made his debut in the First Division with Real Valladolid in 2001 where he had two good seasons that were worth signing for Barcelona in 2003, where he only played two games and returned to Valladolid on loan for two more seasons.

ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

April 5, 2021

Jeffren Suarez It started in the lower categories of Barcelona. In 2007 he made his debut with the first team in a Copa del Rey match, and in 2008 he began to be part of the first team until 2011.

Enric Fontcuberta

April 5, 2021

Masip He signed for the Barcelona subsidiary in 2009 where he rose in category until he debuted with the first team in the 14/15 season in a second leg of the Copa del Rey

FERNANDO ZUERAS

April 5, 2021

Masip In 2017 he signed for Valladolid where he continues to this day.

FELIPE FERNANDEZ

April 5, 2021

Arnaiz In 2014 he signed for the Valladolid subsidiary and in 2016 he became part of the first team until 2017

FELIPE FERNANDEZ

April 5, 2021

Jose Arnaiz In 2017 he signed for the Barcelona subsidiary and this same year he made his debut with the first team, he remained at Barcelona until August 2018.

Rodolfo Molina

April 5, 2021

Marc brave He joined the Barcelona youth academy at the age of ten and made his first team debut in the Copa del Rey 2006-07

ENRIC FONTCUBERTA

April 5, 2021

Marc brave He signed for Real Valladolid in July 2010, where he remained until 2015.

FELIPE FERNANDEZ

April 5, 2021

Sandro The canary began in the lower categories of Barcelona in 2011, a team in which he was promoted until 2016.

ALBERT GEA

April 5, 2021

