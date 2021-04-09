Alfonso Albéniz
Alfonso Albéniz is the first recorded case of a player who wore both shirts, he went from Barcelona to Real Madrid in 1902.
Juan Hilario Marrero
He played for Real Madrid from 1931 to 1936. He was in Barcelona for the 1939/1940 season.
Ricardo Zamora
He played for Barcelona from 1919 to 1922. After going back to Spanish (the club where he started out as a footballer), he signed for Madrid FC (Real Madrid) in 1930.
Samitier
Samitier played for Barcelona from 1919 to 1933. Then he signed for Real Madrid where he was from 1933 to 1935.
Schuster
The great German player Schuster played for Real Madrid and Barcelona in the 1980s. In addition, as technical director, he also directed both clubs.
Luis Milla
Luis Milla was formed in the quarry of FC Barcelona and reached the first team in 1988, although at the age of 18 he had already made his debut with Zaragoza in the 1984-85 season. After consolidating in Barcelona and being called up to play with the Spanish National Team, in 1990 he signed for Real Madrid, where he would play until 1997.
Michael Laudrup
The Danish Michael Laudrup, played for Real Madrid in Temparada 95, but what nobody forgot is that he had already played with Barcelona before between 1989 and 1994, and even won 4 leagues with which ones.
Prosinecki
Croatian Prosinecki played 3 seasons for Real Madrid in the 90s, a decade in which he also signed for Barcelona where he played only one season, 1995.
Hagi
Hagi was signed by Real Madrid in 1990, staying 2 years with Real Madrid. Later he went to Italy playing for Brescia and returned to Spain hired by Barcelona for 2 seasons.
Celades
Celades left the Barcelona quarry to join the first team from 1995 to 1999, he went to Celta de Vigo where he played only one season, and then he was hired by Real Madrid for the year 2000 where he spent several seasons without much luck.
Luis Enrique
The case of Luis Enrique is similar to that of Laudrup, since he played for Real Madrid in 1995, winning the league that same year, although it was in Barcelona where he won the most, getting 2 League championships and 2 King’s Cups, from 1996 to 2004.
Alfonso
He played for Real Madrid from 1989 to 1995. After spending five years at Betis, he signed for Barcelona in 2000.
Radomir Antic
He coached Real Madrid from 1990 to 1992. After directing Oviedo and Atlético de Madrid, he signed for Barcelona in 2003.
Dani
He started in the lower categories of Real Madrid. With the first team he played in two stages, in 1994 and in the 97/98 season. He signed for Barcelona in 1999.
Julen lopetegui
He played for Real Madrid from 1989 to 1991. After spending 3 years at CD Logroñés, he signed for Barcelona in 1994.
Nando Muñoz
He played for Barcelona from 1990 to 1992, the year in which he signed for Real Madrid.
Miquel Soler
He signed for Barcelona in 1988 from Espanyol. He played in two stages at the Blaugrana club (1988-1991 and in 1992-1993). In 1995 he joined Real Madrid.
Ronaldo
The great Brazilian player Ronaldo came to Barcelona from PSV of the Netherlands in the 96/97 season. It will be in 2002 when he returns to Spain to play for Real Madrid, where a year later he wins the league in, he played for Real Madrid until 2007.
Figo
This may be the most controversial case of all, since the Portuguese Luis Figo arrived at Barcelona in 1995. In 2000 Florentino Perez, in full campaign to be president of Real Madrid, promised the signing of the Portuguese, something that few or no one believed possible. , it is more until the same Figo denied it. Already as president Florentino kept his word by signing Figo, who by then became the most hated player by the cules. While with Real Madrid the arrival of Figo meant the first piece of “Los Galacticos del Real Madrid”.
Samuel Eto’o
Samuel Etoo came to Real Madrid in 1998 from Inter Milan, but his bad relations in the team and the few opportunities at the white club meant that he played very little in the 6 years he was at the club. In 2004 he went to Barcelona for an almost ridiculous amount taking into account the amounts that move through those transfers and that was where the Cameroonian really shone with his own light.
Saviola
The ‘rabbit’, as the Argentine Saviola is known, played from 2002 to 2006 with Barcelona and from 2007 to 2009 for Real Madrid but played little in the almost 3 seasons he was with the white club.
