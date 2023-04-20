The 2022/23 Champions League is beginning to reach its most exciting stage, the definition: the semifinals have already been made official, with two matches that are as even as they are attractive, both the Inter-Milanclassic from Italy, like the Manchester City-Real Madridtwo sets that are going through a spectacular moment.
There are two Argentine soccer players who recently became champions in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and, as the icing on the cake, they can do the same in this Champions League: they are Lautaro Martinezwho plays for Inter, and Julian Alvarez, who represents the Cityzens, so below we will go over the history of players who have achieved this milestone in the same season. Will either of them join? We will see.
Leading the way on this list are Sepp Maier, Paul Breitner, Hans-Georg Schwarzenbeck, Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Müller, Uli Hoeness and Jupp Kapellmann, who achieved the historic double with both Bayern and West Germany.
In 1998, the French striker was able to win the World Cup with France and the Champions League with Real Madrid, but when asked about both achievements, he preferred humility: “I’m not talking about myself, but about the team. It’s a collective victory, never my own. Why do I say it? Because we are models for the boys. They need to know that it is a collective sport. If there is a collective, we must talk about sharing, sharing, being all together, being one in victory or defeat. We need to respect the rival, the rules and football, “he said. A crack.
The best left-back in history did so in 2002, also assisting Zidane in that volley for history in the Champions League final, on May 15 of that year. Later, he traveled to Korea-Japan and with Brazil he lifted the World Cup, the fifth in the country’s history.
Although an injury during the warm-up prevented him from playing in the 2014 World Cup final against Argentina, Sami Khedira was part of that German squad that established itself in Brazil, which is why he earned his place on this select list. He won the World Cup shortly after winning the UEFA Champions League with Real Madrid.
Raphaël Varane became the eleventh (and even last) footballer to win the FIFA World Cup and the European Cup in the same season. He first won the UEFA Champions League that May 2018 with Real Madrid, and then he won the World Cup with France in Russia. He also did it by playing in both games.
#Players #won #World #Cup #Champions #League #season #Lautaro #Martínez #Julián #Álvarez #join
Leave a Reply