Brazil's economic power continues to buy Argentine players. The clubs dominate the continent and the difference with Argentina is growing. Brazilian teams spend millions of dollars on signings and create a huge contrast with the rest of the clubs in South America.
Six of the last seven Libertadores champions were Brazilian: Gremio in 2017, Flamengo in 2019, Palmeiras in 2020/2021, Flamengo in 2022 and Fluminense in 2023. Only River, in 2018 and in the remembered final against Boca in Madrid, broke that hegemony. It was an exception that confirmed the rule: the players choose Brazil and move further and further away from Argentina.
At 28 years old, the Colombian had the opportunity to return to River Plate on the table, but Eduardo Coudet once again won the fight against Martín Demichelis in the negotiation and the player will wear the Inter de Porto Alegre shirt next season.
Leonardo Ponzio, technical secretary of “Millonario”, gave the news that kept leaders and fans expectant. “We spoke with him to find out his intention, there was an offer and we knew that we had to buy the pass to the club where he belongs. There was no problem. But he had an offer from Inter de Porto Alegre and he decided, so he told us that he was opting for that,” Ponzio told TyC Sports.
The Brazilians would pay a total of 3,000,000 dollars to Frankfurt for the forward's sports rights, He will also be responsible for a million-dollar fine for the termination of the loan agreement with Werder Bremen. Demichelis will continue looking for a center forward to compete with the Colombian Miguel Borja. One of the options is the Argentine attacker José Manuel López, with a contract at Palmeiras.
River Plate lost the battle against Internacional de Porto Alegre once again and will not be able to count on Lucas Alario. The forward leaned towards the Brazilian club that “Chacho” directs over the possibility of returning to Argentina. The “millionaire” could not reach an agreement financially and the Santa Fe native opted for the juicy contract that the Aúcho team prepared for him.
Eintracht Frankfurt He asked Nuñez's club for 6,000,000 euros for the player's transfer and then close the contract. The River leaders prepared an offer for him to be the highest paid player on the team, but the Brazilian team ended up convincing him. Alario will look for the continuity that he did not have at Eintracht Frankfurt, where he arrived in 2022. In a year and a half he played 26 games and scored 2 goals.
He “red and black” from Brazil beat River Plate and reached an agreement with Estudiantes de la Plata for a total of US$ 4,000,000. The Argentine player signed a contract until December 2027 with Athlético Paranense.
Considered one of the best full-backs in 2023, Leo Godoy played 142 games, scored 9 goals, gave 18 assists and won the 2023 Argentine Cup with Estudiantes LP.
