There are many players who, once they retire, end up becoming coaches and have the opportunity to manage some of their former teammates from the bench. Today in 90min we wanted to bring ten cases in which this happened among very renowned players:
It was the former English midfielder who actively and passively asked the board of the villainous team to try by all means to sign Philippe Coutinho. He knows him better than anyone from his time at Liverpool. He entered the game with the score 0-2 down and came back by himself scoring the equalizer.
It was not a long period, but Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford was mainly marked by poor results that ended with the Norwegian coach’s dismissal.
After his signing on the last day of the market, Sergio Ramos had the opportunity to share a dressing room with one of the best midfielders in history: Zinedine Zidane. Years later they would coincide in that team that won three consecutive Champions Leagues. Zizou as coach and Sergio as captain.
Verón was lucky enough to share a dressing room with Diego Armando Maradona both as a player and when Diego became a coach. This is due to the long career that the “little witch” had.
Perhaps it is one of the most iconic images in history, that of Carlo Ancelotti directing Paolo Maldini in a match after having shared a dressing room for so many years.
Xavi and Puyol were lucky enough to enjoy Pep Guardiola’s last years in Barça’s midfield. Later he would arrive at the culé team as an inexperienced coach, but the lack of experience lasted a couple of weeks.
It was not a relationship that will go down in history for its clairvoyance, because on many occasions it has been said that the two did not get along especially well: “If Guillermo continued, I would leave. For the good of the club, I kept quiet, I added for my teammates, I did that to add and not subtract. There was a lot of disrespect, but it’s over, I put that aside and focus on getting out of this moment.
Cesc Fábregas and Henry shared a dressing room in one of the best Arsenal of all time. Later the French coach would direct him at Monaco in a much worse stage for both. They have always had good words for each other.
Diego Pablo Simeone was lucky enough to see first-hand how Fernando Torres went from being a boy to becoming a man. Later he saw how he returned as a legend. First as a player and later as a coach.
Gianluigi Buffon and Antonio Conte were able to meet in the changing rooms in the early years of the Italian goalkeeper. The long career of one of the best goalkeepers in history allowed them to coincide as player-coach.
