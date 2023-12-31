At the beginning of 2023, many footballers raised expectations with promises to shine in the season. However, fate had unexpected surprises in store for them, and their performances were far from what was anticipated. We will explore in detail the players who, despite hopes and projections, experienced a year full of challenges and disappointments in the world of sports.
Robert Lewandowski (35) has only scored three goals in La Liga since November 12, 2023 for Barcelona. The Polish striker has only 1 goal and 1 assist in the last 7 games in all competitions. He had been the top scorer of the last La Liga season, with 23 goals in 34 games and left behind Karim Benzema who scored 19 goals, but now he cannot lift.
Randal Kolo Muani, remembered by all Argentines for being the one who missed the goal that would have given France the 2022 World Cup, thanks to the tremendous save by “Dibu” Martínez, could not perform continuously at PSG, which depended exclusively on what was done by Kylian Mbappé, his greatest figure.
Barcelona needed money during the summer of 2023, and for a long time it seemed that Ansu Fati was a player the club was willing to sacrifice. Xavi did little to support the player he promised, and the striker had no choice but to find new horizons, even if that horizon was Brighton on loan. On top of that he was injured…
The Brazilian was far from being able to perform at United, in the middle of a season to forget for the historic English team. The numbers, furthermore, say it all.
After being world champion with the Argentine national team, being one of the great appearances, Enzo arrived for a million dollars at Chelsea with very high expectations, which until now he has not been able to meet, a little his responsibility and another little because of the atmosphere that surrounds it. Without a doubt he is a star, and he will seek revenge.
