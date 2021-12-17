These are the four players who must leave Barça in the winter market. Then there are others like Sergi Roberto who should leave the team but will do so when their contract ends next June:
Although it hurts because of the exaggerated price that was paid in his day to bring him, Philippe Coutinho completes one good game out of every twenty he plays. It is time to try to convince a team with a lot of money, such as Newcastle, that the best option is for them to return to the Premier League to try to find themselves again and seek to reach that level that made them one in Liverpool. of the best footballers on the planet.
The French central defender has shown that every time he plays a game his level continues to decline month after month. Luckily, it is not usually seen in the Barcelona line-ups, but the last match against Osasuna could have been his last appearance with the Barça shirt. It has been heard in recent days that Benfica will go with everything to take the Frenchman, but the problem is that if the player is not given an amount of money similar to what he is charging in Barcelona, it will be very difficult to convince him not to fulfill your contract with the culé club.
Despite having completed decent games this season, it is time to get rid of Clement Lenglet. Another French center-back who started very well in Barcelona and in recent years has been decreasing his level until today he is a completely different player from the one he landed years ago. He maintains his great output of the ball and in the one on one he is still a very intelligent footballer, but the lack of forcefulness on certain occasions together with the constant “pot runs” have caused them to be looking for a way out.
Luuk de Jong must return to Sevilla as soon as possible. The only thing that the Dutch footballer is doing is occupying a card of the first team that is not being commonly used, and that when he does it usually shows the world on the field of play that he does not have the qualities and sufficient records to play in the Barcelona. Surely not in Seville, but the ballot would already be for the Seville team.
