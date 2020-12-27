Mirotic Formed in the Real Madrid quarry, in the summer of 2019 he surprised everyone by planting the NBA to sign for Barça. He was committed for three seasons (with an optional one), although this year he has renewed until 2025. With the Barça team he has not yet made his debut, but in Madrid he won two Cups (2012 and 2014), two Super Cups (2012, 2013) and one League (2013). Photo:

Before Tomic Madrid informed him that they did not have him in 2012, after having played there for the last two and a half seasons (2010-12). Barça did not hesitate and offered him a three-season contract (with another optional), although in the end the Croatian pivot would spend eight years with the Barça team (2012-20). With Madrid he won a Cup (2012) and with Barça, three (2013, 2018 and 2019), a League (2014) and a Super Cup (2015).

Maciej Lampe He arrived at the Madrid quarry in 2000 and left the team in a bad way. He ran away in June 2002, without permission from the club, to participate in training prior to that year's draft. After shining at Baskonia, he joined Barça in the summer of 2013. He played two seasons (2013-15) and won the league in his first year.

Pepe Sanchez The Argentine spent his best years at Unicaja, with whom he won the 2005 Cup and the 2006 League. In 2007 he signed for Barça as a replacement for Basile, who was the starting point guard. A year later he moved to Madrid, where he had a fairly minor role.



Ioannis Bourousis Barça signed the Greek pivot for the 2006 playoffs, but his time with the Barça team was testimonial (only three games and eleven minutes on the court). Years later, in 2013, and after playing for Olympiacos and Armani Milan, he landed in Madrid where he spent two seasons. He won the Super Cup and the Cup in his first year and the triplet (Cup, Euroleague and League), in the second.

Dejan Bodiroga Pesic convinced Bodiroga, who had important offers, to sign for Barça, where he played three seasons (2002-2005) and won the 2003 treble (Euroleague, League and Cup). With Madrid, where he played two seasons (1996-97), he won the European Cup in Zaragoza (1997).

Alain digbeu Barça had the right of first refusal on the player, who had played there the previous three seasons (1999-2002), but the Frenchman ended up in Madrid. He signed for two seasons although, after breaking with the white team, he left for Joventut. He won the League and the Cup in 2001.

Sasha djordjevic Possibly, the Serbian has left us one of the images that are most remembered in a Classic. He played for Barça for three seasons (1996-99), but in the summer of 1999 he got engaged to Madrid (1999-2002). In the 2000 League final, Madrid beat Barça in the fifth game and Djorjevic celebrated it in front of his former fans, something that did not sit well. Nacho Rodríguez recriminated him and even pushed him. Madrid had to receive the trophy in the changing rooms.

Michael Hawkins His journey in Madrid was short-lived, only a few weeks. The point guard arrived in the summer of 2002 and did not catch on in Madrid: he played only eight games. Before, it had worked a little better at Barça (2000-01), where he spent a season and achieved the ACB and the Copa del Rey.

Derrick Alston He arrived in Barcelona after surprising with TDK Manresa in the '98 League. He played for the Barça team for two seasons (1998-2000) and Pamesa Valencia served as a striker before he signed with Madrid (2002-03). Alston was champion of the League (1999) and of the Korac (that same year) with Barça.

Zoran savic Madrid and Barça were the only two teams in the CBA of the Bosnian center, who joined the Barça team in the summer of 1991 and played there for two seasons. Then he would return in January 2001 after overcoming an injury. In Madrid he played the 1995-96 course. He won a League and a Cup in his second Barça period.



Jose Luis Galilea The San Sebastian base arrived at the Real Madrid youth academy (1988-89), but later went on to Barça where he made his debut in the 1990-91 season. He was in Barcelona until 1996 and there he won two Leagues (1995 and 1996) and two Cups (1991 and 1994). Then he played a season at Real Madrid (1999-2000) where he raised the League in 2000.



Santi Abad In his day, he was one of the great promises of Spanish basketball and he signed with Barça in the summer of 1988 (he was just 19 years old). There he won the League in 1989. Later he wandered around Granollers, Vitoria and Murcia before landing at Real Madrid (1995-96). He won the '89 Barça League.



