Pedro Areso Stage at Barcelona: 1935-36 Stage at Real Betis: 1932-35 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Juan Rocasolano Stage at Barcelona: 1939-40 Stage at Real Betis: 1932-33 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Jordi Vila Stage at Barcelona: 1951-54 Stage at Real Betis: 1957-60 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Andres Bosch Stage at Barcelona: 1951-58 Stage at Real Betis: 1958-65 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Esteban Areta Stage at Barcelona: 1953-56 Stage at Real Betis: 1957-64 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Jose Manuel Pesudo Stage at Barcelona: 1961-66 Stage at Real Betis: 1971-73 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Enrique Moran Stage at Barcelona: 1981-85 Stage at Real Betis: 1979-81 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Canito Stage at Barcelona: 1979-81 Stage at Real Betis: 1982-84 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Ramon Calderé Stage at FC Barcelona: 1982-88 Stage at Betis: 1988-90 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Angel Cuéllar Stage at FC Barcelona: 1995-97 Stage at Betis: 1988-95 and 1997-2001 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Jose Mari Garcia Stage at FC Barcelona: 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Alfonso Stage at FC Barcelona: 2000-2002 Stage at Betis: 1995-2000 and 2002-2005 Photo:

Javier Galvez

AS newspaper Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Sanchez Jara Stage at FC Barcelona: 1990-92 and 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Oscar Harpoon Stage at FC Barcelona: 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



I paint Stage at FC Barcelona: 2007-14 Stage at Real Betis: 1997-98 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Mario Stage at FC Barcelona: 2003-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2011-13 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Oscar Lopez Stage at FC Barcelona: 2002-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2005-07 Photo:

MORENATTI

DAILY AS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Sergio garcia Stage at FC Barcelona: 2003-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2008-09 Photo:



Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Damia Stage at FC Barcelona: 2004-05 Stage at Real Betis: 2006-10 Photo:

RODOLFO MOLINA

DAILY AS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Xavi Torres Stage at FC Barcelona: 2008-09 Stage at Real Betis: 2013-16 Photo:

TONI RODRIGUEZ

As Daily Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Marc Bartra Stage at FC Barcelona: 2009-16 Stage at Real Betis: 2018- currently Photo:

David Ramos

DAILY AS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Martin Montoya Stage at FC Barcelona: 2008-15 Stage at Real Betis: 2016 Photo:

FERNANDO ZUERAS

DAILY AS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Cristian Tello Stage at FC Barcelona: 2010-14 Stage at Real Betis: 2017-present Photo:

ALBERT GEA

REUTERS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Junior firpo Stage at Betis: 2014-2019. Stage in Barcelona: since 2019. Photo:

GORKA LEIZA

DAILY AS Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET



Alena He is the last to play for both teams. The Barcelona youth squad started at the Culé club in 2015 until 2020. In 2020 he was transferred without a purchase option to Betis. Photo:

Matthew Ashton – AMA

Getty Images Updated to

February 7, 2021

at 01:11 CET

