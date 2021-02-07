Pedro Areso
Stage at Barcelona: 1935-36 Stage at Real Betis: 1932-35
Photo:
Juan Rocasolano
Stage at Barcelona: 1939-40 Stage at Real Betis: 1932-33
Photo:
Jordi Vila
Stage at Barcelona: 1951-54 Stage at Real Betis: 1957-60
Photo:
Andres Bosch
Stage at Barcelona: 1951-58 Stage at Real Betis: 1958-65
Photo:
Esteban Areta
Stage at Barcelona: 1953-56 Stage at Real Betis: 1957-64
Photo:
Enrique Moran
Stage at Barcelona: 1981-85 Stage at Real Betis: 1979-81
Photo:
Canito
Stage at Barcelona: 1979-81 Stage at Real Betis: 1982-84
Photo:
Ramon Calderé
Stage at FC Barcelona: 1982-88 Stage at Betis: 1988-90
Photo:
Jose Mari Garcia
Stage at FC Barcelona: 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96
Photo:
Alfonso
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2000-2002 Stage at Betis: 1995-2000 and 2002-2005
Photo:
Javier Galvez
AS newspaper
Sanchez Jara
Stage at FC Barcelona: 1990-92 and 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96
Photo:
Oscar Harpoon
Stage at FC Barcelona: 1994-95 Stage at Betis: 1995-96
Photo:
I paint
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2007-14 Stage at Real Betis: 1997-98
Photo:
FOOTBALL 11/12
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2007-14 Stage at Real Betis: 1997-98
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Mario
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2003-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2011-13
Photo:
Oscar Lopez
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2002-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2005-07
Photo:
MORENATTI
DAILY AS
Sergio garcia
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2003-04 Stage at Real Betis: 2008-09
Photo:
Damia
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2004-05 Stage at Real Betis: 2006-10
Photo:
RODOLFO MOLINA
DAILY AS
Xavi Torres
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2008-09 Stage at Real Betis: 2013-16
Photo:
TONI RODRIGUEZ
As Daily
Marc Bartra
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2009-16 Stage at Real Betis: 2018- currently
Photo:
David Ramos
DAILY AS
Martin Montoya
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2008-15 Stage at Real Betis: 2016
Photo:
FERNANDO ZUERAS
DAILY AS
Cristian Tello
Stage at FC Barcelona: 2010-14 Stage at Real Betis: 2017-present
Photo:
ALBERT GEA
REUTERS
Junior firpo
Stage at Betis: 2014-2019. Stage in Barcelona: since 2019.
Photo:
GORKA LEIZA
DAILY AS
Alena
He is the last to play for both teams. The Barcelona youth squad started at the Culé club in 2015 until 2020. In 2020 he was transferred without a purchase option to Betis.
Photo:
Matthew Ashton – AMA
Getty Images
