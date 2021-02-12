Marin He played for Atlético de Madrid between 1928 and 1936. He wore the Granada shirt from 1941 to 1945. Photo:



Alexander DG He wore the colors of Atlético Aviación between 1934 and 1940. He played for Granada from 1941 to 1943.



Bachelor He played for Atlético Aviación in the 1939-1940 season. He was active in Granada from 1940 to 1942.



Coke He wore the Atlético de Madrid shirt for two seasons from 1953 to 1955. With Granada he played the 1957-1958 season.



Mendez He was active in the ranks of Granada in two different stages: three seasons between 1948 and 1951, and four seasons between 1957 and 1961. He played with Atlético de Madrid for two seasons from 1955 to 1957.



Rafa He played for Granada in two different stages: four seasons from 1952 to 1956, and two seasons from 1960 to 1962. He wore the Atlético de Madrid shirt for four seasons between 1955 and 1959, and later the 1960-61 season.



Ruiz Sosa He played with Atlético de Madrid for four seasons between 1964 and 1968. He played for Granada for just one season, that of 1968-69.



Gonzalez He wore the red and white shirt from 1954 to 1956 and later the 1956-57 season.



Navarrese He wore the Granada shirt for the 1972-73 season and the 1974-75 season. He played for Atlético de Madrid for four seasons from 1978 to 1982.



Juanma Ortiz He wore the Atlético de Madrid shirt from 2000 to 2004. He played for Granada in the 2012-13 season.

FELIPE SEVILLANO

Ruben Perez He played for Atlético de Madrid from 2008 to 2010. He played for Granada for two seasons between 2014 and 2016.

PEPE ANDRES

Siqueira He wore the Granada jersey for three seasons from 2010 to 2013. He played for Atlético de Madrid for two seasons from 2014 to 2016.

Jorge Guerrero

