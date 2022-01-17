Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Players who have won the ‘triple crown’ in football

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2022
in Sports
Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane, manager of Real Madrid.

Few have entered that Olympus.

The prizes in football, in recent years, have taken on significant importance, so much so that each season the players who stand out are valued.

And there are few who have won the Soccer World Cup, the Champions League and the Golden Ball. The list is short.

Fabio Canavaro (Italy)
He won the Ballon d’Or, following his country’s world title in 2006 and after winning the Champions League with Juventus two years earlier.

Zinedine Zidane (France)
He was chosen the best player in 1998, he was at Juventus. He won the world title with his team in 1998 and with Real Madrid he raised the ‘orejona’.

Two from Brazil

Ronaldinho

The Brazilian player won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006 and that season he won the Golden Ball. He won the World Cup with his country’s team in 2002.

Ronaldinho

Ronaldinho in the Parc des Princes.

Kaka
The Brazilian was part of his country’s team for the 2002 world title, won the Champions League with Milan in 2007 and was awarded the Ballon d’Or that year.

Lothar Matthaus
From Germany, key in his country’s team and Bayern Munich, who gave him the option of being the Ballon d’Or.

Frank Beckenbach
He is a legend in Germany and in the world. He won the European Cup with Bayern Munich and the 1974 World Cup with his country, which earned him the Ballon d’Or.

