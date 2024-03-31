The America Cup It is one of the oldest competitions between national teams, therefore, so many high-level players have participated that it is full of history, emotions and records.
These players not only gave prestige to the tournament, but have also managed, each in their own way, to remain in the history of this cup and be remembered by their teams for life.
Only two teams have managed to establish themselves and be the most successful in the competition today. America Cup. So much Uruguay like Argentina, which in the last edition of the competition in 2021 has managed to match the Charrúas, they accumulate fifteen titles in total.
Both teams are notable for reaching the final stages of the competition and having world-renowned footballers in their squads. But even though players like Diego Armando Maradona either Lionel Messiwho are ranked worldwide as the best players in the world, the most winning footballers in the Copa América are Uruguayans.
Ángel Romano, Pascual Somma, José Nasazzi and Hector Scarone They are the players of Uruguayan nationality corresponding to the era before 1940 who have won the most Copa América.
Roman Angel
He became champion in the years 1916, 1917, 1920, 1923, 1924 and 1926 He was also the leading scorer in 1917 and 1920.
Pascual Somma
I managed to be crowned between the years 1916, 1917, 1920 and 1923 where he was also Romano's partner.
Jose Nasazzi
I won the competition four times, 1923, 1924, 1926 and 1935. He was considered one of the best defenders in the history of Uruguay.
Hector Scarone
The last Uruguayan to join this list, was one of the first footballers of this nationality to play in Europe after having also won the Copa América four times in the years 1917, 1923, 1924 and 1926.
