Throughout the history of football, the European Championship has been the scene of countless memorable feats and performances that have remained etched in the memories of fans. Since UEFA introduced the award for the best player of the tournament in 1996, several footballers have left their indelible mark on this prestigious competition. These players, with their outstanding performances, have not only led their national teams to the top, but have also been recognised for their individual impact on the development of the game.
Below, we take a look at the players who have emerged as the best players at each edition of the European Championship from 1996 to 2020. This journey will allow us to understand how each of these talents has decisively influenced the history of the championship and left an indelible mark on European football. From the defensive solidity of Matthias Sammer in 1996 to the saving saves of Gianluigi Donnarumma in 2020, we will explore the trajectories and key moments that led them to be awarded as the best in their respective editions.
The German defender was key in Germany’s victory at the European Championship in England, standing out for his leadership and solidity in defence.
The talented French midfielder led his team to the title with his vision and exceptional technical skills, becoming an iconic figure of the tournament.
In one of the biggest upsets in football history, the Greek captain led his team to an unexpected victory, being instrumental in their solid defensive performance.
The Spanish midfield brain was instrumental in Spain’s dominance throughout the tournament, controlling the pace of play with his incredible passing accuracy.
Continuing Spain’s dominance, Iniesta dazzled with his creativity and vision, being a pillar in the tiki-taka style of play that led Spain to another European title.
Although France did not win the final, Griezmann was the tournament’s top scorer and put in an outstanding performance, leading his team to the final with his goals and assists.
The young Italian goalkeeper was instrumental in the penalty shoot-out in the final against England, making crucial saves that secured the title for Italy. His performance throughout the tournament was fundamental to Italy’s victory.
Now, with the Euro 2024 edition about to end, who is the best player of Euro 2024 for you?
#Players #won #award #player #European #Championship
Leave a Reply