Villarreal and Arsenal meet again in a new European tie as happened fifteen years ago with a sad result for the Spanish team. That April 25, 2006, Juan Román Riquelme missed a penalty in the last minutes of the match, leaving his team one step away from the final of the Champions League in Paris. Tonight, the ‘yellow submarine’ is facing the most desired revenge. This same week, the club issued a video with several of the protagonists of that meeting: Marcos Senna, Barbosa, Juan Manuel Peña, Héctor Font and César Arzo they declared that “it is our moment”.

The two teams have only seen each other four times, with two draws and two defeats for Villarreal. He has never beaten Arsenal. The first two crosses were in the semifinals of 2006, victory in the first leg and draw in the second leg for the English; and the last two, in the quarterfinals of the 2009 Champions League with a draw in the first leg and victory in the second leg for Arsenal. Both teams have shared several players over the years. Even coach.

Santi Cazorla

The smile of football. Santi Cazorla stood out at Villarreal before making the jump to Arsenal, after passing through Malaga. The Spanish midfielder will always be fondly remembered by the ‘Gunner’ fans. Arsène Wenger gave him the helm of the team upon his arrival at the club in 2012 and the Spaniard was quick to respond on the pitch. He gave us three brilliant seasons before the serious injury that kept him away from the cameras and flashes. Everything seemed to be lost to the player, but the ‘yellow submarine’ knocked on his door to return to La Cerámica for two seasons.

Unai emery

The chosen one. The Basque coach surely assumed the most important position of his career because had the honor of replacing Arsène Wenger on the Arsenal bench in 2018. After his time at PSG, Unai Emery won the dressing room in his first year, although his journey was gradually limited in his second season. The defeat in the Europa League final against Chelsea was the first stepon the way to his march from london. Finally, the sports management decided to get rid of its services in November 2019. It did not take long to find a bench because Villarreal signed him a few months later. Now, he has put a team back into the semi-finals of the second most important European competition.

EFE



Robert Pirès

The invincibles. The French player was one of the members of that magical Arsenal squad that managed to lift the Premier League without losing a single game and reach a record of 49 games without knowing defeat. His time in London ended in the final of the Champions League that he lost to Barcelona in 2006. That same summer he signed for Villarreal for 9 million euros. The midfielder spent five years at Villarreal before abandoning the yellow discipline.

Francis Coquelin

Emergency call. Arsenal had to cancel Coquelin’s loan at Charlton Athletic due to injuries to several of their players. The club needed him and he just wanted a chance. His good performances gave him a place in the eleven although he never had the full confidence of the fans and the coach. Finally, Valencia signed him in January 2018 although he sold him two years later to Villarreal.

Gabriel Paulista

The Arsenal signed him from Villarreal at a rate of 15 million euros in January 2015. Wenger lost Vermaelen a few months earlier and needed a center-back to replace the Belgian’s march to Barcelona. After three seasons wearing the ‘gunner’ shirt, he returned to Spain to play for Valencia. Currently, the Brazilian is the captain of the Valencian team.

Stefan Wermuth (REUTERS)



Denis Suarez

The inglorious cession. Denis Suárez played only one season at Villarreal because Barcelona bought him back after his good year with the yellow jersey. Three years later, the midfielder was loaned to Arsenal in 2019 to play half a season. His stage in London ended with 95 minutes played in six months of competition. To forget.

Joel campbell

Without consolidating itself in the elite. Campbell never settled in Arsenal or Villarreal. After going through several transfers, including Betis, the English team transferred the player in the 2014/15 season to the ‘yellow submarine’. His stay in Spain ended with just one goal in just twenty games.