Lecue He was a member of Betis between 1932 and 1935. That same year he signed for Real Madrid, where he stayed until 1942. Photo:



Gomez He was at Real Madrid for a season (1932-1933). Later he was active in two different periods at Real Betis (1934-1936 and 1941-1943). Photo:



Thorny He began his career at Betis, between 1933 and 1935. That same year he signed for Real Madrid, where he played until 1941. Photo:



Barinaga He was a member of Real Madrid between 1939 and 1951. He ended his career at Real Betis in 54-55. Photo:



Overrun He was a member of Real Madrid between 1950 and 1954. He was with Betis between 1955 and 1958. Photo:



Mate The Madrilenian played for Real Madrid between 1953 and 1961 and for Betis during the 64-65 and 65-66 seasons. Photo:



Chestnut He played for Real Madrid between 1954 and 1958. Betis signed him that same season and he was a member of the Sevillian team until 1962. Photo:



Santisteban He played almost his entire career at Real Madrid (1956-1964). In his last season, he played for Real Betis (1965-1966). Photo:



Isidro He began his career in 1956 at Betis, where he stayed until 1961. That year he was signed by Real Madrid and played there until 1966. Photo:



Of the sun He played for Real Betis between 1954 and 1960 and for Real Madrid between 1960 and 1962. He finished his career at Betis in the 72-73 season. Photo:

ALBERO AND SEGOVIA

Yanko He played for Betis between 1960 and 1962. That same year he signed for Real Madrid, where he stayed until 1965. Photo:



Anzarda The Argentine played for Real Madrid between 1971 and 1973 and for Betis between 1973 and 1980. Photo:



Gordillo He played for Betis in two stages of his life (1976-1985 and 1992-1995). In the intervening years he played for Real Madrid (1985-1992). Photo:



Poli Rincon He played for Real Madrid between 1978 and 1981 and for Betis between 1981 and 1990. Photo:



Ito The man from Salamanca signed for Real Madrid in 1981 and was with the Madrid club until 1984. In 1985 he signed with Betis and played there until 1988. Photo:



Vine He played for Real Betis between 1980 and 1987. In 1989 he signed for Real Madrid and played for the white club until 1991. Photo:



Jaro He played for Real Madrid from 1990 to 1994. That same year he signed for Real Betis, where he was until 1997. Photo:



White Lion He played with Real Mardrid in the 87/88 season and with Betis in the 90/91 season. Photo:



Alfonso Pérez Trained in the Real Madrid quarry, he played with the first team from 1990 to 1995. Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

Alfonso Pérez He played for Betis in two intervals from 1995 to 2000 and from 2002 to 2005. Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

Alberto rivera Formed in the Real Madrid quarry, he played with the first team in the 94/95 and 2000/01 seasons. Photo:

Felipe Sevillano

Alberto rivera With Betis he played four seasons from 2005 to 2009. Photo:

TONI RODRIGUEZ

Robert Jarni He played for Betis from 1995 to 1998. Photo:



Robert Jarni He played for Real Madrid in the 1998 to 1999 season. Photo:

JESÚS AGUILERA

Ivan perez Trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, he played with the first team in the 95/96 season Photo:



Ivan perez With Betis he played two seasons 97/98 and 98/99 Photo:



Contreras Formed in the lower categories of Real Madrid, he played with the first team in the 98/99 season Photo:

JESÚS AGUILERA

Contreras In June 2003 he was signed by Betis, where he remained until 2007. Photo:

JESUS ​​RUBIO

Tote He played three seasons with Real Madrid 98/99, 00/01 and 02/03 Photo:

Felipe Sevillano

Tote He played for Betis in the 03/04 season Photo:

AITOR MARTIN

Fernando He played for Betis from 2002 to 2008 and with Real Madrid in the 99/00 season Photo:



Javi garcia He was trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, where he made his debut in 2004, only played with the first team in the 04/05 season Photo:

JESUS ​​AGUILERA

Javi garcia He signed for Betis in 2017, where he continues to defend the colors of the Betis team Photo:

Toni Rodriguez

Juanfran He played with Betis in the 13/14 season and with Real Madrid in the 09/10 season Photo:

TONI RODRIGUEZ

Van der vaart He played for Real Madrid for two seasons 08/09 and 09/10 Photo:

HELIOS DE LA RUBIA

Van der vaart He played with Betis in the 15/16 season Photo:

CRISTINA QUICLER

Juan Carlos He played two seasons with Betis 12/13, 13/14 and with Real Madrid the season 10/11 Photo:

TONI RODRIGUEZ

Antonio Adam He defended the Real Madrid goal from 2010 to 2013 Photo:

CARLOS MIRA

Antonio Adam He played with Betis from 2013 to 2018 Photo:



Sergio Canales He played for Real Madrid in the 10/11 season Photo:

PEPE ANDRES

Sergio Canales In 2018 he signed for Betis where he is currently Photo:

RODOLFO MOLINA

Ceballos He defended the Betis shirt from 2013 to 2017 Photo:

MIGUEL MORENATTI

Ceballos He defended the Real Madrid shirt for two seasons 17/18 and 18/19 Photo:

FELIPE SEVILLANO

Jese He defended the Real Madrid jersey from 2011 to 2016. Photo:

Juan Medina

