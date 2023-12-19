Likewise, the brand new reinforcement of the Águilas for A2023, the Colombian nationalized Mexican Julian Quiñonesalso entered that group.

Here we leave you those who can boast of this achievement:

Prior to that, the Uruguayan defended the colors of Blue Crossbeing part of that squad that broke the long drought of more than 20 years without a title by being crowned in Guard1anes 2021.

The history of the South American in the Liga MX started with the hand of Santos Lagunawhere he won the Clausura 2018.

He later became a historical figure Atlas with the two-time championship of Apertura 2021 and Clausura 2022. Already in El Nido, he was champion only in his first semester as azulcrema.

The left back was formed in Sinaloa Doradoscontinuing his career with Monarchs Morelia and subsequently Americaobtaining the Clausura 2013 title in that unforgettable final against Blue Cross.

Then he wore the colors of Santos Lagunalifting the Clausura 2015. Finally, he also belonged to the La Maquina squad that broke the drought without titles at Guard1anes 2021.

The midfielder trained with Pachuca and there he quickly bathed in glory by winning the Clausura 2016. Being one of the most striking footballers in the Liga MX, Chivas He opted for his services and time proved the red and white club right, which won the 2017 Clausura.

Before leaving for American soccer, The Joker triumphed with Stripedsince it was awarded the 2019 Apertura.

The left back was trained in the Comarca Lagunera, being champion with the U-20 of Santos Laguna in 2015, but three years later, he did so with the first team in the Clausura 2018. As they were 'brother' clubs, the national team went to the Atlaswinning the Apertura 2021. After that achievement, he was signed by the U de Nuevo León.

The Guarani landed on Aztec soil in 2009 at the hands of the saint Louis, then returned to his country. Already in 2012, the newly promoted Tijuana Xolos He hired him, being part of the dog club's first and only title in the Apertura 2012. His good performances took him to Coapa and with the Águilas, he won the Apertura 2014.

By stopping entering into plans of the Americahe went to the border again, but Blue Cross decided that it still had a lot of potential, which was true when winning the Guard1anes 2021.

The 2014 World Cup winner was champion with Celaya and Lion in the Silver League, achieving promotion with La Fiera, and then making history with the two-time Apertura 2013 and Clausura 2014 championship.

Years later, Chivas He signed him, being important in winning the Clausura 2017 by scoring the decisive goal of the aggregate. Incredibly, the Flock let him go. Santos Lagunawhere he demonstrated the red and white mistake by putting the Clausura 2018 trophy in the display case.

His level caught the attention of America in 2013, since Miguel Herrera He took several of his Potros players to Coapa. The move went well for Piojo because they won the Clausura 2013, then the Paraguayan was also with the winning squad of the Apertura 2014. Finally, with Santos Laguna It was made of the Closing 2018.

A few years later he signed with Atlanteanwhere he established himself with the Apertura 2007 and even returned to Universidad Nacional to add a third trophy in the Clausura 2009. After his second stage as an Auriazul, he arrived at Tigers in 2009 to win the Apertura 2011.

The World Cup winner went to try his fortune in the United States and when he returned to Mexico he put on the team's jacket. Pueblashowing a splendid level that led him to sign with Montereywhere he triumphed in the Apertura 2009 and 2010.

The defender's first team was Tecosbeing part of the championship of the 1993-94 season, the first and only title of the UAG.

In 2001 he became a player of the Americaconquering Summer 2002. His next destination was Toluca in 2002, where he also enjoyed success with the Apertura 2002. El Talismán still had the luxury of returning to the club where he was born to add the Apertura 2003.

With Chivas It was made from the 1986-87 season. Almost ten years later, with Santos Laguna Winter 1996 was awarded, while with Blue Cross won Winter 97. His last title was achieved with Pachuca in Winter '99, ending his career.

Chivas He signed him for 2006, being a vital part of the 2006 Apertura championship. After two years in the fold, he ventured with the Toluca and despite his short stay and little participation, he also tasted the sweetness of victory with the Apertura 2008. Finally, the redbreaker was part of the golden era of Montereywinning the Apertura 2009 and 2010.