Players who came free to Liga MX teams and gave good results

In Liga MX there are teams that do not dare to waste money to hire players, there are those who prefer to speak directly with the footballers who own their card, having ended their relationship with their last team. There have been several that have left good impressions.
The current goalkeeper of the cougars It was a good bet, since up to now it has been important for the team, standing out with very good saves.
The Uruguayan arrived free at Pedregal because he did not want to renew with him Avellaneda Independentso he only had talks with the helmsman Rafael River Bridge to finalize his arrival in a league that he is not unaware of because in the past he defended Morelia, Pachuca Y Mazatlan.
In it America one day you can be loved and the next day hated. This is the case of the side, who had very good performances when he was on loan from Tijuanabut in recent games there has been a sector that is not happy with his performance.
At the end of the day, the defender has been one of the successes that the board of directors has had and also arrived as a free agent, since he was not bought after completing the loan, but rather he did not renew with the Canes Aztecas and in the face of an emergency to fill a gap , he was invited to return to the Nest.
Regardless of what is thought of the winger, he has already become a history of the Eagles having lifted titles. After making the leap to Europe, the jarocho returned to Mexico with stripedHowever, once his contract expired, he gave himself one more opportunity with those from Coapa, still militating in their ranks.
The four-time World Cup champion champions the cause of Rayados de Monterreya club to which he arrived as a free agent after having put an end to his stage with the Al Gharafa SC from Qatar. In the short time that he has been a defender for La Pandilla, he has already become a starter and the leader of the lower half.
tigers He can boast of having obtained the services of the institution’s historic goalscorer without disbursing any penny.
The French ended his relationship with the Olympic Marseille to reach San Nicolás de los Garza in free capacity, since then, he has not tired of making history with felines.
The Ecuadorian came to Mexican soccer in 2017 at the hands of Blue CrossHowever, his best experiences have been with Lionwhere he was already champion and has won the hearts of the fans.
The winger concluded his contract with La Máquina and was able to negotiate freely to join La Fiera in 2019.
The Argentine striker Atlas He has been one of the foreigners who has performed best in Mexican soccer, because the team he arrives at is relevant.
It was in 2015 when he joined the ranks of Veracruz Red Sharksdrawing attention for his scoring nose, so in 2017 he put on the jacket of Saints Lagoonwhere he arrived as free.
The three-time World Cup player never reached an agreement with National Universityso he decided to take his things and go to juarezby owning your letter.
Another of the foreigners who sweated every shirt he wore in Mexico, from cougars, Tecos, America, Pachuca, Lion, saint Louis Y Toluca.
In 2022, La Chiva no longer renewed his relationship with the Red Devils, so he decided to join San Luis as a free agent.
El Gallito, a World Cup player in Brazil 2014, stopped entering the plans of the Tolucabut quickly found a place in Xolos of Tijuanaonly in 2022.
