Staying constant at the same level of performance is not an easy task for footballers at all, and that is why we are going to give it merits by showing the other side of the coin … Today: players who broke it for a whole season and then disappeared.
Emerging from Lyon and passing through Newcastle and Marseille, the Frenchman shone in 2015/16 with Nice: 37 games, 18 goals and 10 assists. He was bought by the powerful PSG and from there his career was diluted. A pity, it was crack.
The current Real Madrid striker continues in the process of adapting to LaLiga and with melancholy to return to being the Olympique de Lyon. In the 2017/18 season, he played 45 games and scored 21 goals. The Meringues bought, sold and bought back this man and they had a fiasco.
It began in the Ascent of Brazil, it reached the First Division, later to France and South Korea. But he had his moment: in 2008/09, he played 25 games, scored 28 goals and gave 7 assists in Wolfsburg. Today he is already retired and with photos of that time impregnated in his refrigerator.
The winger emerged by Roma had his moment of fame in his second season with the Torino. 37 games, 13 goals, 11 assists and cited to the Selection of Italy. Quickly, it was bought by Atlético Madrid but it lasted six months and began to parade around the world.
The Argentine forward scored, in his first season with Las Palmas, 25 goals in 44 games achieving promotion to LaLiga. But it was impossible for him to maintain the level later for extra-football reasons.
After wandering through Polish football, Piatek jumped to Genoa and had a sensational 2018/19 season: 21 games, 19 goals in six months. This is how Milan acquired it but it was never the same again.
