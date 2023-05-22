As you already know, Xbox is a company that is constantly changing to capture the attention of its users, just one of its star products is game pass. And while they should be concentrating on creating better games, they are already thinking about a form of revenue that may disrupt the experience for many players.

The project they have in mind is to insert commercials in the different video games that are going to be released, this could be within the same triple A titles and possibly in the same game pass. It is not yet known which brand they would be allying with for that, but they are somewhat positive in terms of the decision to take the company on this new path.

Given this, the criticism from the fans has not been long in coming, mentioning that if they manage to implement the agreement they will leave the mark of no return forever, mentioning PlayStation in the middle. Also, some say they are going to sell their Xbox and will not renew the subscription to game pass. Thus being a kind of boycott of the brand.

Here the comments:

I’ll sell my Xbox the moment they start doing games with ads. Imagine being so far behind the competition and your response to that is… more ads to play from your ad filled dashboard. — ᴶᵃᵐⁱᵉ (@SiinthAP) May 18, 2023

(FYI) Xbox has been experimenting with other models, other than game pass, like timed slices of games or games with ads Providing creators with options and choice enables them to experiment and do what they like, and actually create more immersive and creative experiences. https://t.co/Tjmr0t118x pic.twitter.com/KtfBqVvde9 — Idle Sloth💙💛 (@IdleSloth84_) May 18, 2023

Why are we celebrating this instead of being furious? “More options and choices for creaters” is just corporate doublespeak for them to sell more ads —Josh (@thatsphilsboy) May 18, 2023

I already canceled my game pass, but if Xbox starts putting ads IN GAMES, I’m selling my Xbox too. Fuck them. https://t.co/ieV9OgB86w —Fizz-sama (@FizzAgain) May 18, 2023

For now things to Xbox It seems that they are turning the tables, since the approval of the purchase of Activision Blizzardthis by the Union European. Even China has also given them the go-ahead, although among the strong exponents, the very USA give them a verdict.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Now they just need to put ads in the games, but I think that maybe they are not talking about the experiences that are paid for full price. Sure it is in the next free to play. At the moment it is too early to draw conclusions.