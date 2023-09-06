From time to time, epic share a survey with the players of Fortnite to assess what their interests are. every season of Fortnite it offers multiple collaborations with other franchises, and that includes brands from the worlds of video games, movies, TV shows, and more. the future of Fortnite will be no different, and now we know the latest list of properties with which epic would like to work

The following image compiles all the intellectual properties mentioned in the most recent survey of Fortnite. In particular, epic wants to know how familiar players are with Fortnite with the franchises and characters mentioned. While the vast majority of these names will never appear in Fortniteare at least brands that epic Are you considering.

In the video game section, we can see several properties of Nintendo mentioned. In particular, they mention Mario Strikers: Battle League, Bayonetta and Xenoblade Chronicles. Somehow, epic I would like to find a way for these franchises to exist within Fortnite. Although Mario seems like a long shot considering the gameplay of Fortnitethere is certainly leeway for Bayonetta and Xenoblade.

Either way and no matter what, if any awesome skins or characters end up showing up in Fortniterest assured that we will be informing you.

Via: GoNintendo

Editor’s note: Hey! Did you see that Grupo Frontera is in musical artists? What madness! I just want them to bring Chun-Li back. DAMN!