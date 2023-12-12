Last week anime fans had the best news in years, as we finally had the reveal of Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zeroa game that will continue the franchise Budokai Tenkaichi after years that Spike Chunsoft will stop developing these titles. And now that things are more open in Latin America regarding text languages, people continue to insist on an aspect that they want to have in this game and that was missing in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot.

Through the store Steam of Valve, a little information about the game has been released, including a small technical sheet, within which it is indicated that the voice languages ​​that the characters will have will be neither more nor less than Japanese and English, ruling out others such as France, German, among others. The most die-hard fans of the franchise have realized this, understanding that once again Latin Spanish has been ruled out for inclusion in the next installment.

For that same reason, users through networks like Change.orgwhich aims to Bandai Namco Make the effort to have dubbing of these characters for the first time, since no title in the franchise has this.

We Demand Translation into Latin Spanish for the Next Dragon Ball Game – Sign the petition! https://t.co/65sQKe5hSX via @ChangeorgLatino@BandaiNamcoLA @BandaiNamcoUS

It is not fair that once again the dubbing of such a great game is not contemplated!!!! THE MOST EXPECTED GAME… pic.twitter.com/2KdnqtOaMK — Project Páez (@davopjk) December 9, 2023

Something worth mentioning in this regard is that the original tweet does not have as much visibility as one might expect, given that up to this point it has 460 signatures, so the solution to that is for someone with more exposure on networks to distribute it. this protest so that Bandai Namco access. In fact, it is quite strange that with the saga of Goku and company exceptions are made, when the games of naruto and also Knights of the Zodiac They have had no problems being folded.

Remember that Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero will arrive soon for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Twitter

Editor's note: It is strange that only with this IP there is no dubbing, not even in Spanish from Spain, which draws attention when it is a cartoon franchise. However, we will have to wait to see if Bandai Namco makes the most sensible decision.