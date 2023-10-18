For a couple of days now the reviews of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 have come out, with almost perfect ratings from those who have had the opportunity to tour NY with two heroes for dozens of hours. And within the characteristics of what was developed by Insomniac Gamesthere is an element that has left users who have already seen footage on the networks with their mouths open.

It is nothing more nor less than fast travel on the map, because as many have appreciated, 3 seconds will be enough for the character to move to the desired part of the city, using a kind of pointer that is not limited to move in mandatory places. Obviously, fans have praised this work and gave their own comments in the video that was shared on social media.

Here you can see it:

“ثانية واحده فقط!” الخلطة الخارقة في اداء بلايستيشن 5 و اتقان اسل لم رحلة تستحق القول NEXT GEN حقيقي، طبهلة بذكرها بعدي ن.. المراجعة للتفاصيل: https://t.co/aJHv0e1GZ3#SpiderMan2 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/P58YzAZ53p — خالد المطيري (@PainkillerQ8) October 16, 2023

You can move around the city in “just a second!” The extraordinary combination of PlayStation 5 performance and Insomniac Studio’s mastery has reached a level that deserves to be said that NEXT GEN is real. Of course, there are other surprising possibilities that I will mention later.

Certainly I really liked that in past games we saw Spider-Man traveling on the subway to justify the loading screens between sites, but having something much more efficient is preferable so that the gaming experience is not interrupted. Surely, it is an element that the press took into account to give it the final score, which until then is in a high position.

Remember that Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 comes to PS5 he October 20.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: The truth is that these zero loading times will make the experience of this game more enjoyable, since interruptions with an SSD hard drive should be unacceptable, at least for games exclusive to this console.