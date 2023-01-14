The Superclásico of Argentine soccer is not only played on the field, every time Boca Juniors and River Plate face each other both in the local league and in domestic or international cups, but it is also lived day by day and the transfer market is not The exeption.
That is why, with Salomon Rondón’s trigger, we will review cases of footballers that River Plate has “beat” over its classic rival, those players that both teams wanted, where the “Millionaire” has been able to anticipate.
“BOCA IS THE ONLY CLUB IN ARGENTINA TO WHICH ARMANI WOULD GO,” said his representative at the end of 2016. “I think that Boca would be a leap in quality for Armani’s career. It gives you competition. Armani told us that Boca is Boca,” added. Finally, in 2017-2018, the Atlético Nacional goalkeeper came to River and has not stopped making history.
In September 2015, Milton Casco became a River player, the club he currently plays for, but it wasn’t that simple: “He was close to Boca. Boca wanted Casco. But there was a main problem”, began by telling Eduardo Palomar, the defender’s agent. “Newells had two big problems with Boca for the sale of Insaurralde and an issue with Fernando Belluschi that also went to trial. And Newell’s decided that politically he did not see it as correct to transfer the player to Boca. That’s why River appeared, Gallardo was decisive. He talked to the player all the time.”
At the time Juanfer was offered representation, the Boca coach was Guillermo Barros Schelotto, who was not as interested as Gallardo in the player who ended up shining so much in the “Millionaire”. In that transfer market, Boca was reinforced with Carlos Tevez, Ramón Wanchope Abila, Emanuel “Bebelo” Reynoso, Julio Buffarini and Emmanuel Más. The “Muñeco” had seen him from Independiente Medellín, and he did not fail to choose him.
When he was in Colón, before arriving at River, Alario had confessed that he was a supporter of Boca, which generated a special interest in Brandsen for him. However, in 2015 he moved to Núñez, where he had a great stay: important goals and titles, such as the 2015 Libertadores final, the 2016 Recopa or the Argentine Cup of that same year (4-3 vs. Rosario Central ). Boca wanted it later, but it could never be given.
In June 2022, the Football Council made a formal offer to the then footballer from Colón to put on the Boca shirt and become a reinforcement, but River won the dispute. He still hasn’t had the expected performance.
Salomón Rondón will be River’s new footballer and will sign a contract until December 2024, with the chance of extending it to one more. Earlier, Juan Román Riquelme picked up the phone to talk to him and proposed to play for Boca but they thanked him for the proposal.
#Players #River #snatched #Boca #Juniors #transfer #market
