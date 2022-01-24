For various reasons and certain moments, Club América has had to get rid of several elements that became important in the institution and that with the passage of time the feeling remains that they could have played more in the Águilas.
For this reason, in the following list we name some players who could well have stayed longer in the azulcrema team and not have left the club.
After the viacrucis that the azulcrema board had to go through so that Independiente would pay him the corresponding amount for the signing of the player, he would surely have preferred not to have done business with the Argentine club and to have kept the player on his squad that, although he looked off in his last days in Coapa, he had great potential to exploit as a azulcrema scorer.
In the end that’s how it turned out and gave the albiceleste team many goals that could well have been for the Eagles.
At around 33 years of age, the Argentine naturalized Mexican was no longer required in the institution due to his seniority, but who would have imagined that five years later, close to reaching 40 years of age, he would continue to maintain a high level. A sector of the fans always wanted to see him back on the team.
One of the biggest mistakes of the azulcrema board was letting Haret Ortega As a free agent in 2020, the youthful Mexican defender signed with Toluca, earned a starting job and is currently considered a prospect to represent the Mexican national team.
In addition, central defense is one of the positions that the team has suffered the most in recent years.
The azulcrema board was left with a very bad image after the departure of a benchmark on the right side of the team, the captain Paul Aguilar He left the Nest at the beginning of 2021, after the board offered him a six-month renewal, but with an 80% reduction in his salary.
Obviously it was a complete lack of respect that the player was not willing to tolerate, in the end the board left the fans upset by the departure of one of their best players in recent years.
The ‘Egg‘ became a benchmark for Santos Laguna, the Uruguayan left the Eagles due to a lack of confidence and opportunities, so with the Warriors he knew how to take advantage of his potential.
The Ecuadorian attacker was a great player, fast and skillful, he also knew how to win the affection of the fans, given his great quality the Guild He offered him a good contract to leave as a free agent and the board could not do anything about it to stop his departure, which also never felt very valued.
One of the best foreign midfielders who have come to Mexican soccer, the Guaraní could well have stayed in Coapa longer, but the board did not want to prolong their relationship and ‘Osvaldito‘ ended up leaving.
