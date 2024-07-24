Mexico City.- Goalkeepers Julio González and Carlos Acevedo indicated that the arrival of Javier Aguirre and Rafael Márquez at the helm of the National Team is a guarantee of success.

“They are the most authoritative people in Mexican soccer because of their track record, one as the most successful coach and another who was just getting started. It’s a combination that will bring a lot of joy to the fans,” said Pumas goalkeeper González.

Acevedo mentioned that “Vasco” Aguirre knows Mexican soccer well and predicted success for him in the coming years at the head of the national team.

“His career speaks for itself, he is a Mexican coach who knows everything that surrounds Mexican football, hopefully it will be a great process leading up to the 2026 World Cup,” said the Santos Laguna goalkeeper.

González admitted that they fell short in the Copa América and did not deliver the results that were expected.

“But now we are starting a new process, with our sights set on the Nations League and friendly matches. As a player, I hope to maintain my level to continue being called up and to be able to lead Mexico to achieve the best, which is a great participation in the World Cup,” he added.

The Pumas goalkeeper wished success to Jaime Lozano and his coaching staff, with whom he had a good relationship.

“We are indebted to our fans and we know that we must put Mexico in a position to transcend,” he stressed.