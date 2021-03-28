Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

The Football Association received a letter from Sharjah, inquiring about the situation of the Brazilian, Wilton Suarez, the team’s player, following the “health accident” that led to his departure from the stadiums, during the current period, and his need for a period of treatment.

It is expected that the Players Status and Transfer Committee will hold a meeting within hours to respond to the “King’s” inquiry, especially since the original substitution list speaks about the injury of the player to be changed and his need for treatment for a period of more than 6 months. Wilton and his own case.