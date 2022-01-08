Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

The “Catalan” journalist Luis Canute claimed in his program on the “Sport 3” channel, that quite a few Barcelona stars receive very large salaries, and they did not reduce them, as the club’s management claimed, and published a list of those stars who receive the highest salaries in the team. .

Canute added that Gerard Pique is at the top of the highest-paid players, receiving 28 million euros in total before taxes are deducted, followed by captain Sergio Busquets “23 million” and Jordi Alba “20 million”, equally with Frenchman Samuel Umtiti (20 million each). And the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, who was loaned to the English club Aston Villa, “16 million”, the German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen “14 million”, and each of the French Osman Dembele, and the Spanish Sergio Roberto “12 million euros”.

The report of the “Catalan” journalist indicated that Barcelona, ​​in its quest to provide part of these large salaries, loaned Coutinho to Aston Villa, and is trying to sell Umtiti, and has been trying for several months to pressure Dembele to persuade him to extend his contract with a reduction in his salary.

The response came quickly to these allegations, which were echoed by journalist Canute, by the Barca administration in an official statement, confirming that all of these amounts mentioned are wrong and baseless and not in line with reality.

The statement clarified that this false information did not come from the club, but was obtained by this journalist from an unknown party, noting that it harms the personal rights of the players. The statement confirmed that the trio of Pique, Busquets and Alba had all agreed to reduce their salaries.

For his part, the star, Gerard Pique, published on his account via Twitter, the account of his last salary as a player in Barcelona, ​​​​to confirm the incorrectness of what the “Catalan” journalist said, indicating that he had made a significant reduction in his annual salary, to reach half of what he was receiving before. .

Spanish press sources stated that the issue of players’ salaries in particular represents a “headache” at the head of the “Catalan” club, and a very sensitive point, given the great financial difficulties faced by the club, and the continuous demands that significant cuts be made in its expenses, especially the salaries of players.

The same sources added that the difficulties at the football level, the team occupies fifth place in the “La Liga”, and exited from the Champions League “Champions League”, push the club’s management to sign new stars, but a kind of balance must be reached between the new deals and the salaries of the players, so as not to The financial crisis is getting worse.