The advantage they have is that it is possible to participate in battles against a pokémon that is the raid boss in turn without being near a gym.

As expected, many found it more practical to play without the need for such a location.

The discontent of the players is mainly through social networks, although they also resort to the forums to express their displeasure. There is even no shortage of those who want to boycott this mobile title.

That is by refusing to use or buy these passes or even boxes at the store Pokémon GO. From the comments on Twitter, it seems that it is a good number of consumers and perhaps Niantic will pay attention to them.

Fountain: Niantic.

In the case of this social network, the #HearUsNiantic hashtag is being used. There is a manifesto Shared by the @pokexperto account that has more than 125,000 views.

But as for RT, it only has 449 and over 1,500 likes, so this complaint campaign against Pokémon GO It still has to gain much more strength to attract the attention of Niantic, which runs this video game.

Niantic should listen to Pokémon GO fans.#HearUsNiantic It saddens us to see how little by little, decision by decision, the game is deteriorating. How the novelties are less and less interesting, how the events are nothing more than clones of previous ones, and how the… pic.twitter.com/8gbMPOikob — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) April 4, 2023

In @pokexperto they mention ‘it saddens us to see how little by little, decision by decision, the game is deteriorating’.

To the above add ‘how the novelties are less and less interesting, how the events are nothing more than clones of previous ones…’

Then they added ‘[…]and how the few improvements that the COVID pandemic brought are being withdrawn for reasons that are not transparently explained’. His message is also available in Spanish.

Fountain: Niantic.

In addition to this social network, the protests against the change in the prices of Pokémon GO They are also organizing through Discord.

We can only wait and see how this protest over the changes made to the remote raid passes develops.

At the moment #HearUsNiantic does not appear among the global trends. But it may only be a matter of time before it shows up.

