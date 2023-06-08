The Women’s World Cup is about to arrive and, along with it, the list of players called up by Jorge Vilda for the outstanding event, where Spain has the opportunity to achieve great things after recent achievements, is approaching. Next Monday, June 12, the coach will announce the players selected to begin preparing for the World Cup, although the final list will not be revealed to the public until June 30. The tournament in Australia and New Zealand will start on July 20.
What has changed compared to last month?
Recently, the City of Soccer has received a series of emails from former players of the national team, who at the time resigned for various reasons. These emails offer the possibility of being summoned again, either now or after the World Cup. Jorge Vilda, the coach, is already aware of the situation and has even maintained communication with some of them. Once the emails were received, the Federation has stated that it will make a technical decision on whether or not to count on these soccer players who have taken this step. Although the gesture is valued, now everything is subject to a technical evaluation by the coaching staff.
During these months of absence, the new players who have taken the place of those who made the decision to retire have proven their worth, showing great commitment and obtaining good results against teams like Norway, China, Czech Republic, and only suffered one tight loss to Australia.
The conclusion reached by the coaching staff is that the fifteen have no place. It is possible that some will return, but others of them would not enter a hypothetical list for the World Cup as a result of their level, not their past.
#Players #womens #soccer #team #summoned #Jorge #Vilda
Leave a Reply