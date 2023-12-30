Players of the children's hockey team “Chaika” died in an accident in the Vologda region

Players of the Russian children's team “Chaika” Maxim Lebedev and Artem Potapov crashed in an accident in the Vologda region. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the region's Hockey Federation.

The deceased were born in 2010 and 2011. The federation expressed condolences to the families and friends of the young athletes.

The statement notes that there is currently no exact information about the causes of the tragedy. “There are assumptions that it skidded due to a rut, an unsuccessful lane change. The road is four-lane; he should not have entered the oncoming lane on his own initiative,” the message says.