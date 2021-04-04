Valencia issued a statement defining Mouctar Diakhaby as “another victim of racism”, describing as “intolerable” the “racist” insult that the French player heard. Valencia argued that his return to the game was because “Diakhaby asked his teammates” and they “have respected his will.” The club’s statement, with ten points, “trusts” that an investigation will be opened in this regard.

Valencia official statement

1. Mouctar Diakhaby has today become another victim of racism in football.

2. After suffering an intolerable racist insult, you have still seen the yellow card for protesting.

3. We are proud of the support Diakhaby has received from his teammates and the decision to leave the field en bloc.

4. We trust that this event will be investigated.

5. To our disappointment, no decision was made.

6. The Club at no time urges its players to return to the pitch. The referee conveys to the players the potential consequences of not returning to the field of play. The players, forced to play under threat of penalty after the racist insults and the yellow card to Diakhaby, decide to return to the field of play.

7. Diakhaby has asked his teammates to go back out onto the pitch and fight. His colleagues have respected his will.

8. What happened today should never happen again in football.

9. Valencia CF is against racism and expresses its full support for Diakhaby. Today is a sad day for our sport.

10. What we have lost today is not a game, today the respect and spirit of football and sport has been lost.

The Referees Committee denies that Medié Jiménez made threats

Point 6 of the Valencia statement is denied by the RFEF Technical Committee of Referees. According to sources from that body, the collegiate Medié Jiménez He did not have any conversation in relation to possible sanctions if they did not go out to play with the Valencia players. Medié Jiménez, according to the Committee, simply limited himself to saying in this regard that it was a matter for the Competition Committee. Medié Jiménez has held all the conversations with three witnesses, as the Committee emphasizes: Salvador Chirino, delegate from Cádiz; Fidel Valle GIl, delegate of the party, and David Rangel, delegate of Valencia.