This week it was finally released Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1a compilation that brings together the classics of this franchise Konami with slightly retouched versions but that have not completely convinced fans. And because of this error behind the publication, people have gotten to work to try to implement a change for the good of the community that loves this saga created by Kojima.

In the version of PCa modder known as Sergeanur has added new resolutions to two games within the package: MGS2: Sons of Liberty and MGS3: Snake Eater. The same thing that basically makes them reach 4K, thus highlighting the textures and removing the blurry parts that people have complained about. This has made people think that Konami He has done a pretty poor job with the compilation.

In fact, we are also looking for a way to integrate all the games into a single menu, and not divide it into different applications, as they are considered a hindrance if we see more compilations like the one from The ninja turtles from last year. Some have even reported that the two classics of PS2 In some cases they don’t even reach 1080p, not to mention the first PS1 release.

The decision to leave Metal Gear Solid in the hands of a studio that really has no experience when remastering is a bit dubious, since Konami in the past he has hired M2 to carry classic series like Castlevania and Contra to modern platforms. It goes without saying that these works have been acclaimed by the fans themselves, and there would have been no problem if I contacted them for this collection.

Remember that Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Is available in PS4, Ps5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: GitHub

Editor’s note: This collection seems to be a complete disaster, I acquired it because I don’t have the original games on my shelf, I don’t even have the past compilations. So, many of us may be disappointed in consoles.