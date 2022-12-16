The patch notes for the next-gen update for The Witcher 3 Promised “a few” new secrets for fans to find, and the community has already sussed out a couple.

Trusty Steed Roach can now be petted, and former Geralt actor Henry Cavill’s pet dog has a short cameo.

But another Easter egg discovered by players isn’t as easy to solve as those.

See Digital Foundry’s impressions from a hands-on of The Witcher 3 on PS5 vs Xbox Series X.

The reference can be found at Destroyed Bastion in Velen, where three small ruins now have switches on their walls. Flipping the switches causes an Earth Elemental to spawn, and once it’s been killed a portal will appear. This portal will take you to the top of the bastion, and descending down leads you to a room with some unkillable Wraiths. On one of the walls in this room however, is a strange looking symbol.



The symbol, which contains a couple of references to Cyberpunk 2077.

You’ll notice the triangle in the middle has some lines drawn in it, and surrounding it are some letters which can be translated from Slavic Glagoliticthe in-game alphabet.

This is where things start to get odd, because the lines inside the triangle and the translations all link this to an unsolved mystery in Cyberpunk 2077. The first clue is those lines – they match those on a statue in Cyberpunk, which has FF:06 :B5 written on it.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings



There’s two more of these statues in Cyberpunk, each with a different code. These were found two years ago, and the answer to what they mean still hasn’t been figured out. Guesses from the community have ranged from converting the codes to hex values, guitar notation, and even vibration frequencies of Tibetan singing bowls.

there’s a subreddit dedicated to solving the mystery of FF:06:B5. Pawel Sasko, quest director on Cyberpunk, confirmed on stream last week that FF:06:B5 is yet to be figured out.

What about those letters on the symbol in The Witcher 3? Well, they translate to FF, VQ, BZ, KW, and GB around the outside. The inner letters are FP, OVE, and YAR. Is it a pure coincidence that FF has appeared here too?

The FF:06:B5 community has been using the connection to The Witcher 3 to come up with more theories on the meaning of the code and debate about whether the two games share a universe.

YouTuber xLetalis has a short rundown on how to find the Easter egg in The Witcher 3 if you want to look for it yourself. Having looked at the FF:06:B5 subreddit, I’d be lying if I said I’m not intrigued now too…