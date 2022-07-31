From its conception, Minecraft It has always been a video game where users can make their freedom of expression known, this regularly through the use of private servers. However, it seems that they are in danger, since the very Mojang you have the initiative to enter them and start moderating them constantly.

Users joined together using a hashtag titled #saveminecraft, betting that the decision will affect different communities within the game, thus being a violation of their methods of play and others.

This declared one of the most famous youtubers in the game, Taylor “AntVenom” Harris:

If Mojang thinks that all the expert coders who are against this system won’t try to embarrass them by breaking this system, I’d bet against Mojang.

Here more comments:

Seeing a game I grew up and loved start its downfall is extremely depressing, this is not the Minecraft I grew up with and should not be the Minecraft kids today are growing up with. #saveminecraft

If you see this please post something with #saveminecraft if you haven’t already I don’t want to see minecraft get a censorship update @Minecraft too @Microsoft (this isn’t mojang’s fault it’s microsoft’s) the video shows 1.19.1 in a nutshell.

The anger and the hashtag are due to last Wednesday’s v1.19.1 update for Minecraft: Java Edition. Users can now report each other for “inappropriate chat messages or dangerous behavior,” even on private servers. The type of behavior that will equal a ban is hate speech, intimidation, harassment, sexual solicitation or threats to others, he wrote. Mojang in a frequently asked question.

Remember that the Java Edition is exclusive to pc.

Via: Kotaku