Yesterday several players were surprised with the revelation of Indiana Jones and the Great Circlegame developed by Machine Games which will take place within certain iconic films of this franchise that is now owned by disney. And while many praised the first minutes that were shown, others do not agree with something in particular, that is basically the way in which the gameplay is going to be approached.

For certain users, it did not seem like a good idea for the focus to be in first person, since they wanted to see the entire character when moving around the scenarios, something that is similar to other releases of LucasFilmsincluding the most recent deliveries of Star Wars. On the other hand, there are those who liked the perspective, since the games of this studio like those of Wolfenstein They work quite well, but adding that the adventure will be more noticeable instead of just shooting.

Here is what a user said on Twitter:

Making the Indiana Jones game a first person game is one of the most stupid decisions I've ever seen in videogame adaptations. Dude if I'm playing an Indiana Jones game I want to see Indy, I want to see Harrison Ford in my screen, not a fucking hand smh 💀 https://t.co/y4FY9ZUPHx — Kercy (@KdeKercy) January 18, 2024

It is also mentioned that these types of games look better to function as if they were uncharted, given that in first person it seemed clumsy and that most of the gameplay can be confused due to not having the notion of where they are standing. And it is not an opinion that remains unpopular, since this pair of publications have been given visibility, with thousands of accumulated likes, indicating that they would have preferred another approach regarding the view of the character.

Given this, there would be no shortage of fans of Bethesda and MachineGamesmentioning that it is not a bad idea to give the first-person view, and that this will make the title feel somewhat unconventional, since they do not want comparisons with franchises of sony or even with the reboot of tomb Raider which arrived in 2013. So they think that the studio should stay true to its roots, after all the saga Wolfenstein They knew how to handle it almost perfectly.

Remember that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle arrives this year for Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor's note: It is better that it stays in first person to have its own identity, because there will be no shortage of people saying that it is an Uncharted if it comes out in that format. The truth is that it looks very good, so it will be a matter of time before we receive new videos and the release date.