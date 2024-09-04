By Aldo Lawson
4/09/2024 2:51 pm
Yesterday a very shocking announcement was made in Sonythis with the confirmation of the closing of its latest exclusive production for PS5 call Concordsince this game did not have the best of sales starts and the number of active users was not one of the largest ever achieved for a hero shooter. With this in mind, those who spent their money to acquire the software have set to work without stopping to achieve a common goal.
The users Players are desperate to get the Platinum Trophy before the game closes, which has led them to organize matches in Rivalry mode to rack up experience points quickly. In this mode, two teams of five battle it out in single-life rounds, but now players launch themselves off platforms at the start of matches, ensuring quick wins for the opposing team and ending rounds in seconds.
This approach has made Rivalry matches the preferred way to efficiently rack up experience. With each round lasting just 30 seconds and the ability to complete a game in minutes, players can quickly progress towards the Platinum trophy, which requires reaching reputation level 100. However, this tactic negatively impacts win rate, a risk many are willing to take in the face of the game’s impending closure.
With only two days left before Concord closure, players fear they won’t have enough time to get the coveted trophy, while others are holding out hope that the game will return in the future. If the title doesn’t return, the platinum trophy could become one of the rarest in the history of PlayStation.
Remember that the next one September 6th The game servers will be shut down. The game is still available on PS5 in physical format. It can no longer be purchased in digital formats.
Via: IGN
Author’s note: Now there is a race to get this video game. It is really interesting how this event can develop.
