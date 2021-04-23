Video games are in a constant evolution not only in the graphic or technological aspect, but also in the way in which they tell stories and inspire people. Characters are a vital part of them, as players often take them as an example and even a role model.

However, we cannot deny that initially the male audience predominated in this industry. For this reason, many of the developers appealed to this sector to sell their games, with a protagonist who looked visually attractive.

That is the case of the franchise of tomb Raider, which presented to Lara Croft as one of the first powerful women able to overcome any obstacle to achieve her goal. But at the same time, he wowed players with his physical appearance.

The advertising agencies were aware of it and with the departure of Tomb Raider III based some campaigns on the appeal of Lara Croft to announce the game. Maybe back then it was something we overlooked, but today it is controversial to find a sexist ad.

‘Are you sure you want me to wear this?’: The legend in the Tomb Raider ad

We also recommend: Nanatsu no Taizai – Better than Bunny Bulma? Elizabeth competes with this figure

Tomb Raider III advertising caused annoyance on the internet

A Reddit user shared the ad that appeared in a magazine in 1999. ‘Do you think this Tomb Raider 3 ad would be approved today?‘, he questioned in the post. The picture shows a woman dressed as Lara Croft, in front of a subject lying on the bed wearing only underwear.

The rest of the text in the ad does nothing but hint at how sexy she is. Lara Croft. Which of course generated controversy, since we currently know how to recognize it as something sexist.

The majority of comments on the post from men indicated that they saw nothing wrong. However, the user Emily Kaldwins She assured that she remembers seeing that advertisement at the time, when she was 10 years old, and could not help feeling insecure because of the way in which she was represented the heroine of tomb Raider.

‘I remember how weird it made me feel. I wanted to dress like Lara Croft and feel powerful. I didn’t want to be seen the way the guy in the photo is looking at her, almost naked in bed. As an adult I can better articulate these feelings. As a girl or teenager, no‘Emily commented.

Fountain.



